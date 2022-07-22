Reward for suspect in shooting of Gaga’s dog walker

  • July 22 2022 07:00:00

Reward for suspect in shooting of Gaga’s dog walker

LOS ANGELES
Reward for suspect in shooting of Gaga’s dog walker

Federal authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the man who allegedly shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker last year in Hollywood and stole two of the pop star’s French bulldogs. He was mistakenly released from custody in April and remains missing.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was one of five people arrested in connection the violent robbery in February 2021. He was facing an attempted murder charge when he was released from Los Angeles County’s jail “due to a clerical error.”

Detectives do not believe that the thieves initially knew the dogs belonged to the pop star, who was in Rome filming a movie at the time. The motive was supposedly the value of the French bulldogs, which can run into the thousands of dollars. The dogs were later returned by a woman who claimed she’d found them; she was later arrested and found to be in a relationship with another suspect’s father.

U.S. Marshals, in a statement on July 18, said Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous. The reward is for information that leads to his arrest. Authorities previously said Jackson is a documented gang member but have not provided additional information.

The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was with Lady Gaga’s three dogs, named Asia, Koji and Gustav, in Hollywood just off the famed Sunset Boulevard when he was attacked.

Video from the doorbell camera of a nearby home shows a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with Fischer and one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs.

Fischer, who was shot once in the chest with a bullet from a .40-caliber handgun, previously called the violence “a very close call with death” in social media posts.

In April, prosecutors filed a superseding indictment charging Jackson, who was already in custody, with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

The move was done “to speed up the legal process” and Jackson was arraigned under a new case number, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement at the time.

“Mr. Jackson was subsequently released from custody by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. We are unsure as to why they did so,” the statement said.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye’s top security board warns Greece over provocative acts

Türkiye’s top security board warns Greece over provocative acts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ’very mild symptoms’

    Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ’very mild symptoms’

  2. Some 20 pct of foreign real estate buyers seek citizenship: Study

    Some 20 pct of foreign real estate buyers seek citizenship: Study

  3. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

  4. Gate of Hell opens to visitors

    Gate of Hell opens to visitors

  5. Rare twin giraffes born in Kenya

    Rare twin giraffes born in Kenya
Recommended
Elevator project in Old Jerusalem leads to surprising finds

Elevator project in Old Jerusalem leads to surprising finds
Istanbul Festival to bring new breath to city

Istanbul Festival to bring new breath to city
World’s oldest male giant panda dies at age 35 in Hong Kong

World’s oldest male giant panda dies at age 35 in Hong Kong
World’s first bioplastic vinyl record launched in UK

World’s first bioplastic vinyl record launched in UK
Vienna’s horse-drawn carriages feel the heat

Vienna’s horse-drawn carriages feel the heat
Restoration needed to revive Santa Ruins for tourism

Restoration needed to revive Santa Ruins for tourism
WORLD Italy heads to early election after Draghi’s coalition fails

Italy heads to early election after Draghi’s coalition fails

Italy is headed for an early election after its president accepted Premier Mario Draghi’s resignation on July 21 and decided there was no possibility for cobbling together another government following the rapid collapse of the ruling coalition.
ECONOMY ADB slashes growth forecast for Asia

ADB slashes growth forecast for Asia

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) yesterday slashed its 2022 growth forecast for developing Asia and warned economic conditions could worsen, as the war in Ukraine and supply chain disruptions drive up prices.

SPORTS Galatasaray tops in fan map of Türkiye

Galatasaray tops in fan map of Türkiye

Galatasaray has topped the list of football fans as per a survey conducted by a digital fan engagement platform to learn the socio-cultural habits and preferences of football lovers in Türkiye.