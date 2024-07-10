Labour takes governing seats as UK parliament returns

Labour takes governing seats as UK parliament returns

LONDON
Labour takes governing seats as UK parliament returns

A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressing MPs as they meet for the first time since Britain's general election at the House of Commons in London on July 9, 2024

Britain's new lawmakers excitedly squeezed into parliament Tuesday with Labour sitting on the government's side of the chamber for the first time in 14 years following last week's landslide election win.

More than 400 Labour MPs jostled for space on the ruling side of the green-benched House of Commons, with many having to stand, as parliament returned after being dissolved before Thursday's vote.

New Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the house for the first time as Britain's leader, vowing to "put an end to a politics that has too often seemed self-serving and self-obsessed".

"We all have a duty to show that politics can be a force for good," he added.

He also noted the new parliament was "the most diverse parliament by race and gender this country has ever seen".

According to the House of Commons Library, a record 263 or 40 percent of the 650 MPs are women, up from 220 in 2019.

Some 90 are from minority ethnic backgrounds, an increase from 66 five years ago.

Rishi Sunak — Conservative prime minister until last week — made his first speech as leader of the opposition, and congratulated Starmer on his victory.

He described being an MP as the "greatest honour, privilege and responsibility", in a congenial session that contrasted sharply with the usual arguing and shouting seen in the chamber.

The session started with lawmakers re-electing Lindsay Hoyle as speaker of the house unopposed.

Tradition dictated that he was physically dragged to the speakers' chair by colleagues, a custom rooted in the speaker's original function to communicate the Commons' opinions to the monarch.

  Oath of allegiance 

Historically, if the monarch did not agree with the message being communicated then the early death of the speaker could follow — leading to reluctance among some to take up the post.

After the addresses by Starmer and Sunak, other party leaders had their turn, including arch-Eurosceptic Nigel Farage who declared the five MPs from his anti-immigration Reform U.K. party the "new kids on the block".

"We have no experience in this parliament whatsoever, even though some of us have tried many times over the years previously," he said, a reference to his previous seven failed attempts to be elected.

Parliament then began the lengthy process of swearing in all 650 MPs. Some 335 of them are new to parliament.

They are required by law to make an oath or affirmation of allegiance to the British monarchy and are not allowed to speak in debates, vote or receive their salary until they do so.

Since Monday, new MPs have been receiving tours of the parliamentary estate, while some ex-lawmakers who lost their seats last week have been seen saying their goodbyes.

Labour won 411 seats, securing a majority of more than 170 as it returned to power for the first time since Gordon Brown was prime minister in 2010.

The Tories suffered their worst-ever electoral defeat, succumbing to just 121 MPs.

Sunak is due to stay in charge of the party until the Conservatives work out the timetable for his successor to be chosen.

The new parliamentary session will officially begin after Starmer's government puts forward its priorities for the term in the King's speech on Wednesday 17 July.

It is expected to include the establishment of a new publicly owned investment company called Great British Energy and a plan to renationalise Britain's much-maligned railways.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky to take center stage as NATO summit also looks to Asia

Zelensky to take center stage as NATO summit also looks to Asia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky to take center stage as NATO summit also looks to Asia

    Zelensky to take center stage as NATO summit also looks to Asia

  2. Erdoğan holds bilateral talks at NATO summit in US

    Erdoğan holds bilateral talks at NATO summit in US

  3. Syria OKs CHP leader's request to meet Assad

    Syria OKs CHP leader's request to meet Assad

  4. Top education body shuts down 'evening' programs

    Top education body shuts down 'evening' programs

  5. US accuses Iran of seeking to stir up Gaza protests

    US accuses Iran of seeking to stir up Gaza protests
Recommended
US accuses Iran of seeking to stir up Gaza protests

US accuses Iran of seeking to stir up Gaza protests
Eastern religions join call for ethical AI

Eastern religions join call for ethical AI
Israel hits four Gaza schools in four days

Israel hits four Gaza schools in four days
Iraq court condemns to death ISIL leader widow: judiciary

Iraq court condemns to death ISIL leader widow: judiciary
Trump torches Biden as gloves finally come off after debate

Trump torches Biden as gloves finally come off after debate
Four dead in record torrential rains in South Korea

Four dead in record torrential rains in South Korea
WORLD Zelensky to take center stage as NATO summit also looks to Asia

Zelensky to take center stage as NATO summit also looks to Asia

NATO leaders on Thursday will hold talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and turn their attention to the challenge from China at a meeting with Asian partners, as they wrap up a three-day summit in Washington.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Yamal comes of age to fire Spain into Euro final

Yamal comes of age to fire Spain into Euro final

Lamine Yamal has dazzled at Euro 2024 but it was on July 9 night in Munich he came of age with a sensational strike against France to fire Spain into the final with a 2-1 victory.
﻿