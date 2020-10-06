Kyrgyzstan cancels parliament election results after unrest

  • October 06 2020 09:13:00

MOSCOW-The Associated Press
The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan declared the results of the weekend's parliamentary election invalid on Oct. 6 after mass protests erupted in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, and other cities, with opposition supporters seizing government buildings overnight and demanding a new election.

Hundreds were injured, and one person died. Members of several opposition parties announced plans to oust the president and form a new government.

The decision to cancel the results of the vote was made in order to "prevent tension" in the country, head of the Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova told the Interfax news agency.

Mass protests in the capital, Bishkek, and other cities broke out after the authorities announced early results of Oct. 4's parliamentary election. They attributed the majority of votes to two parties with ties to the ruling elites, amid reports of vote buying and other violations.

Supporters of a dozen opposition parties took to the streets on Monday, demanding the cancellation of the vote and a new election. Police moved to disperse the crowds with water cannons, tear gas and flashbang grenades. Some 590 people sustained injuries in clashes with police and one person died, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Kyrgyzstan's Health Ministry.

The violent crackdown failed to curb the unrest, and during the night the protesters broke into the government complex that houses both the parliament and the presidential office. Interfax reported that opposition supporters also took control of Bishkek's City Hall.

Another group of protesters went to Kyrgyzstan's State Committee of National Security, demanding to free former president Almazbek Atambayev, who was convicted on corruption charges earlier this year and sentenced to 11 years and two months in prison. Security officers released Atambayev after negotiations with the protesters.

Members of several opposition parties announced plans to oust Jeenbekov and create a new government.

"We intend to seek the dismissal of Sooronbai Jeenbekov from his post," Maksat Mamytkanov, a member of the Chon Kazat party, told Interfax on Oct. 6, adding that opposition parties also insist on adopting a new constitution.

Zhanar Akayev of the Ata Meken opposition party was quoted by the Kyrgyz service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty as saying that "a new prime minister and the people's government need to be appointed," and then "a popular election" needs to be held.

Jeenbekov on Oct. 6 urged leaders of opposition parties to "calm their supporters down and take them away" from the streets.

"I call on all (political) forces to put the fate of the country above their political ambitions and return to (acting) within the law," Jeenbekov said.

Turkey issues travel alert for Kyrgyzstan amid protests

Turkey on Oct. 6 issued a travel alert for its citizens visiting Kyrgyzstan amid ongoing protests over the controversial results of the Oct. 4 parliamentary elections.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry called on all Turkish citizens to refrain from visiting the Central Asian country unless necessary.

"Considering the ongoing events... in the Kyrgyz Republic and the possibility that the security conditions in the country may deteriorate further, our citizens are advised to refrain from traveling to the Kyrgyz Republic at this stage, unless necessary," it said.

The ministry called on Turkish citizens residing in Kyrgyzstan to follow the instructions by Turkey's Bishkek Embassy, and refrain from visiting crowded areas.

