Koramaz Valley fascinates with its beauty

KAYSERİ

Koramaz Valley, located on the borders of the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri’s Melikgazi district and was included in the UNESCO World Heritage Temporary List last week, fascinates with its historical, cultural and natural assets.

The valley, which is approximately 12 kilometers from the city center and whose altitude ranges from 250 meters to 1550 meters, is home to many values such as the giraffe fossil bed and beehive routes.

The Koramaz Valley, which includes Büyük Bürüngüz, Subaşı, Küçük Bürüngüz, Ağırnas, Turan, Vekse and Bağpınar, attracts visitors with its nature, its sounds of birds chirping as well as its lush green cover.

In the valley, 26 fountains, 18 fresh water sources, six bridges, six mills, nine mosques, more than 100 civil architectural structures, more than 40 rock carved churches, seven settlements, 21 underground cities and 21 columbarium tombs have been discovered so far along with six tumuli, and the number of historical buildings is expected to increase with the researches to be made after being added to the UNESCO World Heritage Temporary List.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, the Environmental and Cultural Values Protection and Promotion Foundation (ÇEKÜL) Kayseri representative Osman Özsoy said that the Koramaz Valley went through a difficult but enjoyable process when it was entitled to be included in the UNESCO World Heritage Temporary List.

Stating that the valley has a history as old as Kayseri, Özsoy said, “If we consider it with the life in it, the existence of Kültepe belonging to the Assyrians at the exit of the valley shows that life in the valley is too old and the culture here is so deep. We have seven neighborhoods here in the valley. So, when we compare it with its counterparts, it is a very interesting and living texture.”

Speaking about the process of UNESCO World Heritage Temporary List, Özsoy explained that with the proposal of Melikgazi Municipality three years ago, a decision was taken regarding to the protection of the valleys in Kayseri.

Özsoy said that they made great efforts to work on valleys such as Ötedere and Kıraltı, adding, “The state did its part for the Koramaz Valley at this point. Among many applications, it paved the way for us to move Koramaz Valley to an international platform. It is our duty to work after this and make the world accept us.”

Özsoy emphasized that the valley is very valuable for the people of the city and Kayseri.

“UNESCO is extremely important. In a way, it determines the format of this work. It takes us to a new international platform, to a certain level. Five more places were added to this list with us. We are talking about a one and a half-year period for Kayseri. I think this is not a very long time for Koramaz Valley because when we looked at the last list, for example, it took 60 years for Karatepe to enter the list. We carried this process from one point to another in a time like three years. This is a very important advantage. Kayseri took the road that other cities, other values and other concepts took in almost half a century with Koramaz Valley in almost a few years.”