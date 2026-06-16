Konya’s ancient Kilistra welcomes astrophotographers beneath starlit skies

Konya’s ancient Kilistra welcomes astrophotographers beneath starlit skies

KONYA
Konya’s ancient Kilistra welcomes astrophotographers beneath starlit skies

The ancient city of Kilistra in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, renowned for its Cappadocia-like rock formations and historical landscape, has become the latest gathering point for astrophotography enthusiasts seeking to capture the night sky in one of Türkiye’s most striking archaeological settings.

Nearly 100 photographers convened at the site, which has hosted numerous civilizations throughout history and lies along the historic King’s Road trade route.

Far from urban light pollution, participants spent hours photographing the stars above Kilistra’s centuries-old rock-carved structures, producing dramatic images that combined the celestial panorama with the ancient city’s distinctive atmosphere.

Photographs taken using long-exposure techniques revealed sweeping star-filled skies stretching over the archaeological landscape, creating visually striking compositions. The remote location’s dark skies offered ideal conditions for astrophotography, allowing participants to capture crisp images of the night sky.

Among those attending was Yavuz Ekincioğlu, who traveled from Istanbul to visit Kilistra for the first time. He said the site’s archaeological remains and traces of past human settlement created a compelling backdrop for night photography.

“Kilistra Ancient City is truly an impressive place,” he said. “The marks left on the rocks and evidence of human life, combined with a sky full of stars, offer a unique beauty. We are trying to fit these moments into our frames.”

Bekir Ülkümen, who joined the event from the neighboring province of Karaman, emphasized the importance of dark-sky conditions for astrophotography.

“I have been involved in photography for about 12 years and astrophotography for three years,” he said. “Because Kilistra is far from light pollution, our photographs come out exceptionally clear. With a group of nearly 100 people, we found an enjoyable and productive environment to work in.”

Astrophotographer,

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