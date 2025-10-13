Koca Piri Reis research vessel concludes north Aegean scientific survey

Koca Piri Reis research vessel concludes north Aegean scientific survey

İZMİR
Koca Piri Reis research vessel concludes north Aegean scientific survey

The Koca Piri Reis research vessel, affiliated with Dokuz Eylül University’s Institute of Marine Sciences and Technology, has successfully completed a scientific oceanographic survey in the northern Aegean Sea and returned to the western province of İzmir.

 

The vessel anchored at the İnciraltı Fishing Shelter after a nine-day mission, during which researchers conducted studies at 22 stations in Turkish and international waters to examine climate change processes and the contribution of deep-water circulation in the Aegean.

 

Marine biologists, chemists and oceanographers aboard the vessel carried out detailed measurements using conductivity, temperature and depth (CTD) probes to collect data on seawater conductivity, temperature, pressure, salinity, density and dissolved oxygen levels at various depths.

 

Bayram Yılmaz, the rector of the university, visited Koca Piri Reis to thank researchers and crew for their efforts and expressed satisfaction over the vessel’s safe return.

 

“The data gathered will contribute to both our university and the global scientific community,” Yılmaz said.

 

“Our university has strong infrastructure and researchers in maritime and marine sciences, carrying out studies ranging from marine pollution to earthquake monitoring in the Aegean Sea. We will continue to support scientific missions in marine science and technology.”

 

Monitoring cold, dense water in the northern Aegean is crucial, Professor Murat Gündüz noted, adding, “The data collected in this mission will help us understand its volume and properties, offering insights into climate change.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Arslantepe Mound Visitor Center unveils 7,000 years of history

Arslantepe Mound Visitor Center unveils 7,000 years of history
LATEST NEWS

  1. Arslantepe Mound Visitor Center unveils 7,000 years of history

    Arslantepe Mound Visitor Center unveils 7,000 years of history

  2. Work begins for İshak Paşa Palace’s UNESCO nomination

    Work begins for İshak Paşa Palace’s UNESCO nomination

  3. Türkiye conducts nationwide school evacuation drills for disaster awareness

    Türkiye conducts nationwide school evacuation drills for disaster awareness

  4. Turkish ceramic artist crafts İznik-inspired tile for Pope’s upcoming visit

    Turkish ceramic artist crafts İznik-inspired tile for Pope’s upcoming visit

  5. China says it is ready to 'fight to the end' in US trade war

    China says it is ready to 'fight to the end' in US trade war
Recommended
Türkiye conducts nationwide school evacuation drills for disaster awareness

Türkiye conducts nationwide school evacuation drills for disaster awareness
Turkish ceramic artist crafts İznik-inspired tile for Pope’s upcoming visit

Turkish ceramic artist crafts İznik-inspired tile for Pope’s upcoming visit
Erdoğans warning derails Netanyahus attendance at Gaza Peace Summit

Erdoğan's warning derails Netanyahu's attendance at Gaza Peace Summit
Erdoğan can help end Russia-Ukraine war: Trump

Erdoğan can help end Russia-Ukraine war: Trump
Top court nixes press ad authoritys sanction power

Top court nixes press ad authority's sanction power
Ankara marks 102 years as Türkiye’s capital with official ceremonies

Ankara marks 102 years as Türkiye’s capital with official ceremonies
Erdoğan holds diplomatic talks ahead of peace summit on Gaza

Erdoğan holds diplomatic talks ahead of peace summit on Gaza
WORLD Iran says Trumps call for peace at odds with US actions

Iran says Trump's call for peace 'at odds' with US actions

Iran said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's call for a peace deal with Tehran was inconsistent with Washington's actions, referring to its strikes on Iranian nuclear sites in June.
ECONOMY China says it is ready to fight to the end in US trade war

China says it is ready to 'fight to the end' in US trade war

China said Tuesday it was ready to "fight to the end" in a trade war with the United States after President Donald Trump said he would slap additional 100 percent tariffs on goods from the country.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿