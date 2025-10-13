Koca Piri Reis research vessel concludes north Aegean scientific survey

İZMİR

The Koca Piri Reis research vessel, affiliated with Dokuz Eylül University’s Institute of Marine Sciences and Technology, has successfully completed a scientific oceanographic survey in the northern Aegean Sea and returned to the western province of İzmir.

The vessel anchored at the İnciraltı Fishing Shelter after a nine-day mission, during which researchers conducted studies at 22 stations in Turkish and international waters to examine climate change processes and the contribution of deep-water circulation in the Aegean.

Marine biologists, chemists and oceanographers aboard the vessel carried out detailed measurements using conductivity, temperature and depth (CTD) probes to collect data on seawater conductivity, temperature, pressure, salinity, density and dissolved oxygen levels at various depths.

Bayram Yılmaz, the rector of the university, visited Koca Piri Reis to thank researchers and crew for their efforts and expressed satisfaction over the vessel’s safe return.

“The data gathered will contribute to both our university and the global scientific community,” Yılmaz said.

“Our university has strong infrastructure and researchers in maritime and marine sciences, carrying out studies ranging from marine pollution to earthquake monitoring in the Aegean Sea. We will continue to support scientific missions in marine science and technology.”

Monitoring cold, dense water in the northern Aegean is crucial, Professor Murat Gündüz noted, adding, “The data collected in this mission will help us understand its volume and properties, offering insights into climate change.”