Klopp calls for final quadruple push after FA Cup victory

LONDON

Jürgen Klopp urged Liverpool to give one last push for the quadruple after it beat Chelsea on penalties in the FA Cup final to keep its history bid alive.

Klopp’s side won 6-5 in the shoot-out following an enthralling 0-0 draw after extra-time at Wembley on May 14 night.

Kostas Tsimikas scored the decisive penalty after Alisson Becker saved Mason Mount’s effort, sparking wild celebrations from Liverpool boss Klopp and his players.

Having already beaten Chelsea on penalties in the League Cup final in February, Liverpool remains in contention to become the first English team to win all four major trophies in a single season.

The Reds face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on May 28 and still have an outside chance of catching Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool was three points behind City with two games left for both teams yesterday.

City was to play West Ham before Liverpool returns to action at Southampton tomorrow and Klopp wants his squad to drag a final effort from its weary limbs in what will be the club’s 61st game of a marathon season.

“The quadruple, it’s outstanding that we can talk about it, it’s crazy,” Klopp said.

“But we play Tuesday against Southampton and we have no clue who can play. I think we will have to make a few changes.

“It will be incredibly tough. The quadruple is on if you like, but also off as well. City are three points ahead and have a better goal difference. If they win at West Ham it’s hard.”

The quadruple chase might have been dented after Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were unable to finish the final due to injuries.

Klopp doesn’t expect them to be long-term absentees, but is unsure if they will face Southampton.

“I think they will both be fine, for Tuesday we will see. We will train on Sunday and if they are available I will take it,” he said.

Liverpool’s first FA Cup triumph since 2006 was especially meaningful for Klopp, who saluted his players for matching Chelsea blow for blow after such a grueling campaign.

“My team knows exactly what I think of them. This is a trophy for the whole club. It’s massive, it means the world,” Klopp said.

“You saw with the performance what it means to the players. It’s massive. It’s game number 60 in a very intense season and pulling out a performance like this is absolutely incredible.”

Klopp also revealed that Liverpool’s penalty success was in part due to its work with a company that specializes in neuro science.

“The penalties are a lottery but we did it again. We work with a neuro company, they got in contact a few years ago,” Klopp said.

“They said we can train penalty shooting. I said that sounds interesting, come over. We met, we worked together. This trophy is for them, like the League Cup.”