Kızılelma drone passes test flight with Aselsan radar

ANKARA
Türkiye's domestically produced unmanned fighter jet Bayraktar Kızılelma has completed a performance test flight equipped with the Murad 100-A radar system developed by defense giant Aselsan, officials said on Oct. 21.

Baykar CEO Selçuk Bayraktar shared footage of the test in a social media post, while Aselsan hailed the achievement, posting, "Bayraktar KIZILELMA is much more powerful with MURAD 100-A."

The active phased-array radar functions as a multi-purpose fire control radar featuring electronic beam steering. It can simultaneously manage air-to-air and air-to-ground engagements and guide missiles beyond visual range.

Aselsan says the system supports beyond-visual-range missile guidance, tracks multiple targets through digital beam forming and features graceful degradation, allowing it to continue operating through hardware failures.

According to engineers, the radar will improve the jet’s sensor-fusion performance and situational awareness across mission types. The system is also operational on F-16s in the Turkish Air Force and on Baykar’s Akıncı attack drones.

Earlier this month, the Kızılelma completed live-fire tests using Tolun and Teber-82 munitions.

Launched in 2021, the Kızılelma project reached production in late 2022 and completed its maiden flight that December. The advanced drone is expected to enter the Turkish Armed Forces inventory in 2026.

Baykar reported $1.8 billion in export revenue in both 2023 and 2024, placing the company among Türkiye's top 10 exporters across all sectors.

 

