King Charles says Canada 'strong and free'

OTTAWA

King Charles III hailed Canada as "strong and free" as he delivered a major speech to open parliament in Ottawa against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to take over the country.

"Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination, and freedom are values which Canadians hold dear, and ones which the government is determined to protect," King Charles said, adding that Canada was facing a "critical moment."

To loud applause, he drew on the national anthem as he said "the true north is indeed strong and free!"

Prime Minister Mark Carney invited the 76-year-old British monarch, Canada's head of state as it is a Commonwealth member, to the capital, accompanied by Queen Camilla.

The king has never publicly commented on Trump's repeated talk of making Canada the 51st U.S. state, but his language was closely watched for veiled references.

Although the speech was read by the king as if it were his own words, it was written by the prime minister's office to set out the government's priorities to "build Canada strong" and how it aims to achieve them.

In addition to his annexation threats, Trump has also launched tariff wars, particularly targeting Canada.

"The system of open global trade that, while not perfect, has helped to deliver prosperity for Canadians for decades, is changing," Charles said, in cautious words.

"We must be clear-eyed: The world is a more dangerous and uncertain place than at any point since the Second World War."