King Charles says Canada 'strong and free'

King Charles says Canada 'strong and free'

OTTAWA
King Charles says Canada strong and free

King Charles III hailed Canada as "strong and free" as he delivered a major speech to open parliament in Ottawa against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to take over the country.

"Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination, and freedom are values which Canadians hold dear, and ones which the government is determined to protect," King Charles said, adding that Canada was facing a "critical moment."

To loud applause, he drew on the national anthem as he said "the true north is indeed strong and free!"

Prime Minister Mark Carney invited the 76-year-old British monarch, Canada's head of state as it is a Commonwealth member, to the capital, accompanied by Queen Camilla.

The king has never publicly commented on Trump's repeated talk of making Canada the 51st U.S. state, but his language was closely watched for veiled references.

Although the speech was read by the king as if it were his own words, it was written by the prime minister's office to set out the government's priorities to "build Canada strong" and how it aims to achieve them.

In addition to his annexation threats, Trump has also launched tariff wars, particularly targeting Canada.

"The system of open global trade that, while not perfect, has helped to deliver prosperity for Canadians for decades, is changing," Charles said, in cautious words.

"We must be clear-eyed: The world is a more dangerous and uncertain place than at any point since the Second World War."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

    Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

  2. Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader

    Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader

  3. Istanbul city planner marries in prison ceremony

    Istanbul city planner marries in prison ceremony

  4. ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report

    ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report

  5. Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers

    Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers
Recommended
Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul
Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader

Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader
ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report

ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report
Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers

Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers
Syrian reconstruction effort has just begun

Syrian reconstruction effort has 'just begun'
Chaos mars new aid mechanism in Gaza as war marks 600th day

Chaos mars new aid mechanism in Gaza as war marks 600th day
Czech FM summons Chinese envoy over cyberattack

Czech FM summons Chinese envoy over cyberattack
WORLD Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia said Wednesday it had drafted a peace "memorandum" outlining its terms for ending the Ukraine conflict and would present it to Kiev at a second round of direct talks in Istanbul next Monday.
ECONOMY Economic confidence index flat in May

Economic confidence index flat in May

Türkiye's economic confidence index edged up to 96.7 in May, marking a slight month-on-month increase of 0.05 percent, according to data released on May 28 by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko fans were in seventh heaven on May 26 after their club became the Euroleague champion for the second time in club history the previous night.
﻿