Kim Kardashian among celebrities flouting US drought rules

  • August 24 2022 07:00:00

Kim Kardashian among celebrities flouting US drought rules

LOS ANGELES
Kim Kardashian among celebrities flouting US drought rules

Kim Kardashian and celebrity neighbors, including Sylvester Stallone, have been handed warnings for repeatedly flouting water restrictions at their homes in drought-hit California, the Los Angeles Times has reported.

Strict water limits, imposed as the western United States endures its 23rd successive year of drought, worsened by human-caused climate change, are in place across swathes of southern California, including the affluent neighborhoods of Calabasas and Hidden Hills.

But more than 2,000 residents of the two glitzy enclaves north of Los Angeles, known for their sprawling green lawns and giant swimming pools, are continuing to breach the limits, often by eye-watering amounts.

Celebrity reality stars Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were among repeat offenders in June, the newspaper reported, citing notices obtained via a Public Records Act request.

A Hidden Hills home and adjacent lot owned by a trust linked to Kim Kardashian exceeded their water allowance by a combined 232,000 gallons (878,000 liters) for the month, while her sister Kourtney’s property in nearby Calabasas was around 100,000 gallons in excess.

“Rocky” star Stallone’s $18-million Hidden Hills property exceeded its June limits by 230,000 gallons, or 533 percent, having been 195,000 gallons over the limit the previous month, it said.

Repeat offenders are initially fined hundreds of dollars, but deep-pocketed homeowners who are still not dissuaded can eventually have their supplies physically reduced to a trickle.

Water authorities in Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, covering Calabasas and Hidden Hills, have already installed metal flow restrictor devices at around 20 properties’ main shutoff valves, the newspaper reported.

Stallone’s lawyer told the Times that its report “could mischaracterize and misrepresent the situation” at a property sustaining around 500 mature trees, saying his clients had “proactively” installed a drip irrigation system and let certain lawns die.

Others named in the newspaper’s investigation included comedian Kevin Hart and former NBA basketball star Dwyane Wade.

Famous for its rows of palm trees, Los Angeles has also traditionally been known for its lush, green lawns, often maintained with automatic sprinklers.

Residents are increasingly replacing their thirsty lawns with plants native to this desert region, and Las Virgenes spokesman Mike McNutt said he hoped celebrities could set a positive example.

“People listen to you, people look at you, people value what you do,” he said.

“We need you to step up to the plate, to be examples and to be leaders so that other people will follow.”

TÜRKIYE No change on next year’s election timing: Ruling party

No change on next year’s election timing: Ruling party
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish girl wins international prize in physics

    Turkish girl wins international prize in physics

  2. Türkiye ’concerned’ after missile attack on Odessa port

    Türkiye ’concerned’ after missile attack on Odessa port

  3. Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine

    Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine

  4. Maya village’s water, future threatened by Mexican train

    Maya village’s water, future threatened by Mexican train

  5. ‘Number of travelers from Türkiye to US increase every day’

    ‘Number of travelers from Türkiye to US increase every day’
Recommended
Germany: No single cause for massive Oder River fish die-off

Germany: No single cause for massive Oder River fish die-off
Study shows dogs get teary-eyed when they reunite with owners

Study shows dogs get teary-eyed when they reunite with owners
Maya village’s water, future threatened by Mexican train

Maya village’s water, future threatened by Mexican train
New space telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras, tiny moons

New space telescope shows Jupiter’s auroras, tiny moons
‘Dragon Ball’ roars to top of box office

‘Dragon Ball’ roars to top of box office
UK broadcaster to air satirical musical on Prince Andrew

UK broadcaster to air satirical musical on Prince Andrew
WORLD China warns of ‘severe’ threat to harvest from worst heatwave on record

China warns of ‘severe’ threat to harvest from worst heatwave on record

China’s autumn harvest is under "severe threat" from high temperatures and drought, authorities have warned, urging action to protect crops in the face of the country’s hottest summer on record.

ECONOMY Back-to-school shopping boosts computer sales

Back-to-school shopping boosts computer sales

Back-to-school shopping spree is giving a strong boost to personal computer sales that recently slowed after seeing a spike during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPORTS Some 1,200 cyclists compete in 1st Ankara Gran Fondo

Some 1,200 cyclists compete in 1st Ankara Gran Fondo

The Turkish capital Ankara has hosted its first Gran Fondo, a long-distance road bike race for amateur cyclists with or without a license, in which some 1,200 cyclists from 25 countries competed on two different tracks.