'Killers of the Flower Moon' named best film by New York film critics

NEW YORK

Martin Scorsese's “Killers of the Flower Moon” has been named the best film of the year by the New York Film Critics Circle.

It's the third time that Scorsese has been given the best film award from his hometown's critics, who named 1990's “GoodFellas” their top movie, as well as 2019's “The Irishman.” On Thursday, the group also awarded Lily Gladstone, who stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in “Killers of the Flower Moon," best actress.

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” a $200 million Apple Studios production based on David Grann's nonfiction bestseller, chronicles the Osage murders of the 1920s.

“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan's blockbuster drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project, picked up several awards: Best director for Nolan and best cinematography, by Hoyte van Hoytema.

The group selected Franz Rogowski as best actor with his role in “Passages,” by Ira Sachs.

The best international film of the year was “Anatomy of a Fall,” a French courtroom drama thriller film directed by Justine Triet, according to the critics.

Karen Cooper, director of the Film Forum, the standard-bearing New York arthouse cinema bagged special award.

The New York Film Critics Circle, founded in 1935, is the oldest critics group in the country. The awards will be handed out at a dinner on Jan. 3. Last year, the critics named Todd Field's “Tár” the best film of 2022.