'Killers of the Flower Moon' named best film by New York film critics

'Killers of the Flower Moon' named best film by New York film critics

NEW YORK
Killers of the Flower Moon named best film by New York film critics

Martin Scorsese's “Killers of the Flower Moon” has been named the best film of the year by the New York Film Critics Circle.

It's the third time that Scorsese has been given the best film award from his hometown's critics, who named 1990's “GoodFellas” their top movie, as well as 2019's “The Irishman.” On Thursday, the group also awarded Lily Gladstone, who stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in “Killers of the Flower Moon," best actress.

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” a $200 million Apple Studios production based on David Grann's nonfiction bestseller, chronicles the Osage murders of the 1920s.

“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan's blockbuster drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project, picked up several awards: Best director for Nolan and best cinematography, by Hoyte van Hoytema.

The group selected Franz Rogowski as best actor with his role in “Passages,” by Ira Sachs.

The best international film of the year was “Anatomy of a Fall,” a French courtroom drama thriller film directed by Justine Triet, according to the critics.

Karen Cooper, director of the Film Forum, the standard-bearing New York arthouse cinema bagged special award.

The New York Film Critics Circle, founded in 1935, is the oldest critics group in the country. The awards will be handed out at a dinner on Jan. 3. Last year, the critics named Todd Field's “Tár” the best film of 2022.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy

Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy

    Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy

  2. North Korea threatens to 'destroy' US spy satellites

    North Korea threatens to 'destroy' US spy satellites

  3. King Charles urges 'genuine' climate action at COP28

    King Charles urges 'genuine' climate action at COP28

  4. Over 110 countries support tripling renewables by 2030: EU chief

    Over 110 countries support tripling renewables by 2030: EU chief

  5. Japan to stop building 'unabated' coal plants: PM

    Japan to stop building 'unabated' coal plants: PM
Recommended
Celebrated US photographer Elliott Erwitt dead at 95

Celebrated US photographer Elliott Erwitt dead at 95
Scotland bids farewell to giant pandas

Scotland bids farewell to giant pandas
After success abroad, Saudi designers hit the runway at home

After success abroad, Saudi designers hit the runway at home
Royals mull response after names revealed in Harry and Meghan racism row

Royals mull response after names revealed in Harry and Meghan 'racism' row
2024 Oscars broadcast set for prime time

2024 Oscars broadcast set for prime time
Russia charges Ukrainian Eurovision winner in absentia

Russia charges Ukrainian Eurovision winner in absentia
WORLD Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy

Over 20 nations call for tripling of nuclear energy

More than 20 countries called for the tripling of world nuclear energy capacity at UN climate talks on Saturday as part of efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
ECONOMY Slowdown in manufacturing continues

Slowdown in manufacturing continues

The slowdown in the Turkish manufacturing sector became more entrenched in November, a survey conducted jointly by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) and S&P Global has shown.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.