Key facts: Coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Reuters

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Jan. 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 22 but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and global reach.