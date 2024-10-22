Kahramanmaraş fishermen export to 54 countries post-quake

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Fishermen from the earthquake-hit city of Kahramanmaraş, the epicenter of the deadly Feb. 6, 2023 twin earthquakes, have made a remarkable recovery and are now exporting fish to 54 countries.

Described as “the disaster of the century,” the earthquake devastated 11 southern provinces, but the resilience of local fish producers has seen the industry bounce back.

With support from the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, Kahramanmaraş has reemerged as a key player in Türkiye’s fisheries sector.

Last year, fishermen in the region produced 10,000 tons of trout and 80 million baby fish, largely from fish farms established in local dams. In the first nine months of this year alone, they have exported abroad 6,000 tons of trout, generating $30 million in revenue.

Ramazan Bilir, provincial director of agriculture and forestry, spoke to reporters about the sector’s recovery. “After the disaster, the ministry provided vital support to businesses to help them resume production,” he said, emphasizing the importance of Kahramanmaraş in fish production despite its lack of a coastline.

Currently, the city’s 68 registered fisheries enterprises produce 17,500 tons of trout annually, with 6,000 tons destined for export. “We aim to increase production to 20,000 tons by 2025,” Bilir added.

He also acknowledged that 14 of these producers sustained around 30 million liras in losses due to earthquake damage, but noted that support measures, including the renewal of damaged cages and restoration of facilities, have been instrumental in helping businesses recover.

