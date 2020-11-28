Judiciary body elects new members to top court

  • November 28 2020 07:00:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) on Nov. 27 elected 11 new members to the country’s Supreme Court.

Among the new members are Irfan Fidan, the chief public prosecutor in Istanbul; Yüksel Kocaman, the chief public prosecutor in Ankara; and Selfet Giray, the head of the 4th Heavy Penal Court in Ankara that concluded the major
Akinci air base case involving military officers and civilians who helped plot and carry out 2016 defeated coup.

The former HSK general secretary Fuzuli Aydoğdu, public prosecutor of the Supreme Court Mehmet Beyhan Seçkin, head of Istanbul Heavy Penal Court Canel Rüzgar, as well as Ahmet Çiçekli, the chief public prosecutor in Gaziantep; judge Kemal Güngör, chief public prosecutor Mustafa Ercan, prosecutor Mustafa Doğan, and judge Savaş Şahinbay have also become new members of the Supreme Court.

