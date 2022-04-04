Jordan prince drops title in protest over how country is run

  • April 04 2022 09:13:00

Jordan prince drops title in protest over how country is run

AMMAN
Jordan prince drops title in protest over how country is run

An outspoken half-brother of Jordan’s king relinquished his princely title Sunday in apparent protest over how the country is run. It was the latest chapter in an ongoing palace feud that saw the junior royal placed under house arrest a year ago.

Prince Hamzah posted the announcement on his official Twitter account. He wrote that he was driven to the decision because his convictions cannot be reconciled with the “current approaches, policies and methods of our institutions.”

He stopped short of directly criticizing King Abdullah II and the ruling elites, as he had done in the past, but his tone signaled that the rift has not been mended, as the Royal Court suggested in the past.

The Royal Court had no immediate comment.

Abdullah and Hamzah are sons of King Hussein, who ruled Jordan for nearly a half-century before his death in 1999. Abdullah had appointed Hamzah as crown prince upon his succession but stripped him of the title in 2004.

The monarch had placed Hamzah under house arrest last April for his alleged plot to destabilize the Western-allied kingdom.

In a video statement at the time, Hamzah denied the allegations, saying he was being punished for speaking out against official corruption.

Last month, Hamzah apologized to his brother, according to a letter released by the Royal Court at the time. Hamzah went on to express hope that “we can turn the page on this chapter in our country’s and our family’s history.”

Analyst Amer Sabaileh said he expected Hamzah’s announcement to rekindle the royal rift that many in Jordan believed had been resolved with the prince’s apology.

Sabaileh noted that Hamzah had made the decision unilaterally and announced it on his personal Twitter account, rather than in consultation with the royal family.

“He is trying to re-engage with the old narrative,” Sabaileh said of Hamzah. “We are back to the point where he is saying he is not satisfied, that he is still bitter and there is no reconciliation.”

It was not immediately clear if Hamzah’s decision to relinquish his title will help restore his freedom of movement. Hamzah has only appeared in public once since the feud. In February, the court announced the birth of Hamzah’s son.

The feud was a rare case of infighting within the Hashemite royal family going public. At one point Jordan imposed a gag order on reporting about the events, reflecting the sensitivity of issues surrounding the royal family.

Abdullah had accused his brother of sedition but said the dispute was being resolved within the family and that Hamzah remained in his own palace under the king’s protection. Two former senior officials implicated in the alleged plot were convicted of sedition and sentenced to 15 years in prison by a state security court. Particulars about the alleged plot have never been made public.

Jordan is a close Western ally and has long been seen as an island of stability in a turbulent region.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey moves closer to its economic targets: Erdoğan

    Turkey moves closer to its economic targets: Erdoğan

  2. Desert dust plume slams Turkey, increasing virus risk

    Desert dust plume slams Turkey, increasing virus risk

  3. Zelensky-Putin meeting ‘with high probability’ to be held in Turkey

    Zelensky-Putin meeting ‘with high probability’ to be held in Turkey

  4. Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

    Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

  5. Prince Andrew named in FETÖ-linked fraud case in UK

    Prince Andrew named in FETÖ-linked fraud case in UK
Recommended
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to leave office

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to leave office
California police search for shooters who killed 6, hurt 12

California police search for shooters who killed 6, hurt 12
Zelensky calls Russian troops murderers, outrage grows over ’war crimes’

Zelensky calls Russian troops murderers, outrage grows over ’war crimes’
Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shooting

Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shooting
Ukraine claims Kiev region as Russian forces retreat

Ukraine claims Kiev region as Russian forces retreat
Zelensky-Putin meeting ‘with high probability’ to be held in Turkey

Zelensky-Putin meeting ‘with high probability’ to be held in Turkey
WORLD Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to leave office

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to leave office

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam announced Monday that she will step down in June, ending a divisive term that saw democracy protests squashed and strict pandemic curbs plunge the business hub into international isolation.

ECONOMY US defense contractors see longer term benefits from war in Ukraine

US defense contractors see longer term benefits from war in Ukraine

U.S. arms manufacturers are not cashing indirectly from the thousands of missiles, drones, and other weapons being sent to Ukraine, but they do stand to profit big-time over the long run by supplying countries eager to boost their defenses against Russia.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.