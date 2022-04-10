Johnson walks through empty Kiev with Zelensky

  • April 10 2022 10:22:00

Johnson walks through empty Kiev with Zelensky

KIEV
Johnson walks through empty Kiev with Zelensky

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson walked through the streets of Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a surprise visit Saturday, weeks after the city was attacked by Russian forces and remains vulnerable.

Zelensky’s office published a video of the pair walking through the largely empty city centre guarded by what appeared to be snipers and other heavy security.

They walked through Kiev’s main Kreshchatyk street to the Maidan square, where a 2014 revolution overthrew a pro-Moscow government, when hostilities with neighbouring Russia began.

The leaders greeted several passersby.

One of them was visibly emotional to see the British leader in the Ukrainian capital.

"We need you," the man said, to which Johnson replied: "Nice to meet you. We are privileged to help. You have a remarkable president, Mr Zelensky."

Earlier Johnson praised Zelensky’s "heroism", saying it had helped Ukraine rebuff a Russian offensive on Kiev.

He said Western intelligence believed Russia thought "Ukraine could be engulfed in a matter of days".

Ukraine says it has retaken the whole of the Kiev region from Russian forces that had occupied it.

But Kiev, whose suburbs were occupied, remains vigilant and vulnerable.

The city has a night time curfew.

Johnson’s visit comes days after civilian bodies were discovered in towns near the Ukraine capital after Russian forces retreated.

Johnson called these "war crimes" and said they had "permanently polluted" Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reputation.

His visit, unannounced by London or Kiev, was the first of a G7 leader since Putin launched his invasion on February 24.

SPORTS Embiid scores 41 points as Sixers rout Pacers

Embiid scores 41 points as Sixers rout Pacers
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to lure budget-conscious travelers this year: Study

    Turkey to lure budget-conscious travelers this year: Study

  2. Magnitude-5.2 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

    Magnitude-5.2 earthquake hits eastern Turkey

  3. Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

    Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

  4. US President Biden receives Turkey's ambassador

    US President Biden receives Turkey's ambassador

  5. Turkish fishermen in Black Sea closely watch navy boats

    Turkish fishermen in Black Sea closely watch navy boats
Recommended
Pakistan’s embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote

Pakistan’s embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote
Israel strikes government positions in Syria: state media

Israel strikes government positions in Syria: state media
Zelensky: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone

Zelensky: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone
China’s health system faces raft of challenges as Omicron hits

China’s health system faces raft of challenges as Omicron hits
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap

Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap
Civilians flee eastern Ukraine after deadly railway station attack

Civilians flee eastern Ukraine after deadly railway station attack
WORLD Johnson walks through empty Kiev with Zelensky

Johnson walks through empty Kiev with Zelensky

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson walked through the streets of Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on a surprise visit Saturday, weeks after the city was attacked by Russian forces and remains vulnerable.

ECONOMY Tencent shuts game streaming site after China blocks merger

Tencent shuts game streaming site after China blocks merger

Chinese tech giant Tencent will close its game streaming platform, less than a year after authorities blocked a merger that would have powered its drive to take on Amazon’s Twitch.

SPORTS Embiid scores 41 points as Sixers rout Pacers

Embiid scores 41 points as Sixers rout Pacers

Joel Embiid scored 41 points as the Philadelphia 76ers bagged their 50th win of the season with a crushing 133-120 victory over the Indiana Pacers on April 9.