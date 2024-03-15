Japan suspends Fukushima water release after quake as precaution

Japan suspends Fukushima water release after quake as precaution

FUKUSHIMA
Japan suspends Fukushima water release after quake as precaution

The release of wastewater from Japan's stricken Fukushima nuclear plant was temporarily suspended on Friday following an earthquake, its operator said.

A 5.8-magnitude jolt struck off the coast of the northeastern Fukushima region, home to the plant wrecked by a tsunami in 2011, at 00:14 am Friday (1514 GMT Thursday), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

"We have confirmed remotely that there were no abnormalities on ALPS treated water dilution/discharge facility, etc.," Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) said on X, formerly Twitter, referring to the water release process.

But "to be on the safe side, we have suspended the operations of the facilities in accordance with the pre-defined operational procedures", it said in the early hours of Friday.

Several hours later TEPCO said in a statement that "no abnormalities were detected" and a spokesman told AFP that the water release would resume later on Friday.

No leak of radiation was detected after TEPCO finished necessary checks while "readings from monitoring posts remain normal", he added.

Japan's nuclear regulatory authority also said shortly after the quake that no abnormalities were detected at either the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi plant, or its sister plant Fukushima Daini.

Last August, TEPCO began releasing into the Pacific Ocean around 540 Olympic swimming pools' worth of wastewater that has collected at Fukushima Daiichi since the 2011 accident, one of the world's worst nuclear disasters.

The operation has been endorsed by the U.N. atomic agency, and TEPCO says all radioactive elements have been filtered out except for tritium, levels of which are within safe limits.

But China and Russia have criticised the release into the Pacific and banned Japanese seafood imports, saying that Japan is polluting the environment.

Japan experiences hundreds of earthquakes every year and the vast majority cause no damage.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the latest jolt and there was no tsunami warning.

nuclear waste,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Australia resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians

Australia resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians
LATEST NEWS

  1. Australia resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians

    Australia resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians

  2. Surging nerve system disorders now top cause of illness: study

    Surging nerve system disorders now top cause of illness: study

  3. Türkiye, UK launch talks to upgrade free trade agreement

    Türkiye, UK launch talks to upgrade free trade agreement

  4. Missile hits ship off Yemen as rebels threaten wider campaign

    Missile hits ship off Yemen as rebels threaten wider campaign

  5. Russia begins voting as Ukraine steps up border attacks

    Russia begins voting as Ukraine steps up border attacks
Recommended
Australia resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians

Australia resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians
Surging nerve system disorders now top cause of illness: study

Surging nerve system disorders now top cause of illness: study
Missile hits ship off Yemen as rebels threaten wider campaign

Missile hits ship off Yemen as rebels threaten wider campaign
Russia begins voting as Ukraine steps up border attacks

Russia begins voting as Ukraine steps up border attacks
Hamas health ministry says Israeli fire kills 20 Gazans waiting for aid

Hamas health ministry says Israeli fire kills 20 Gazans waiting for aid
Scholz and Macron meet in Berlin to mend Ukraine rift

Scholz and Macron meet in Berlin to mend Ukraine rift
WORLD Australia resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians

Australia resumes aid to UN agency for Palestinians

Australia said Friday it will resume funding for the U.N.'s Palestinian refugee agency, after investigating claims some staff were linked to the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.
ECONOMY Türkiye, UK launch talks to upgrade free trade agreement

Türkiye, UK launch talks to upgrade free trade agreement

Türkiye and the U.K. have launched talks to update the free trade agreement, the Turkish Trade Ministry has said.

SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿