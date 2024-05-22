Japan racks up trade deficit as imports balloon

Japan racks up trade deficit as imports balloon

TOKYO
Japan racks up trade deficit as imports balloon

Japan’s trade deficit in April grew nearly 8 percent from a year earlier as the weak yen boosted the value of imports, offsetting gains from a jump in exports, government data showed on Wednesday.

Exports totaled 8.98 trillion yen ($57 billion), while imports totaled 9.4 trillion yen ($60 billion), both up 8 percent from the previous year, the Finance Ministry said.

The trade deficit for the month came out to 462.5 billion yen ($3 billion).

Shipments to the rest of Asia, the U.S. and Middle East were sharply higher, while exports to Europe were flat. Imports from the U.S. grew nearly 30 percent from a year earlier, and imports from the Middle East, mainly of oil and gas, jumped 15 percent.

Vehicle exports jumped 24% and exports of electrical machinery were up 16 percent. Imports of mechanical parts surged as demand climbed for auto parts and computer chips. Japan's auto production has been recovering after disruptions from the pandemic that affected supply chains worldwide.

Imports were also up sharply due to the U.S. dollar's persisting gains against the yen.

The dollar has been trading at about 156 yen lately, up from 139 yen a year ago, at one point reaching 160 yen.

A weak yen makes Japan’s purchases from abroad more expensive, though it raises the value of overseas earnings converted into yen by big companies like Toyota Motor Corp.

One factor behind the weakening yen is Japan’s low interest rates, with the benchmark still barely above zero, a policy the Bank of Japan has taken to keep a stagnant economy going and encourage lending.

balloon,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

    Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

  2. Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

    Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

  3. China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

    China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

  4. Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

    Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

  5. Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite

    Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite
Recommended
UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low
Türkiye, China sign cooperation deal on energy transition

Türkiye, China sign cooperation deal on energy transition
Brazil drops rice tariffs after flooding hits farming region

Brazil drops rice tariffs after flooding hits farming region
Leading AI firms pledge responsible tech development

Leading AI firms pledge 'responsible' tech development
US to sell off strategic gasoline reserves in northeast

US to sell off strategic gasoline reserves in northeast
Cap on rent increases not likely to be extended again

Cap on rent increases not likely to be extended again
WORLD Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia said Wednesday that its forces had retaken Klishchiivka, one of a handful of villages on the eastern front that Ukraine claimed back in a 2023 counteroffensive.
ECONOMY UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

Britain's annual inflation rate dropped to a near three-year low in April as energy prices cooled further, official data showed Wednesday, easing a cost-of-living crunch and stoking rate cut expectations.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿