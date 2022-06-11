Japan eases foreign tourism ban, allows guided package tours

  • June 11 2022 07:00:00

Japan eases foreign tourism ban, allows guided package tours

TOKYO
Japan eases foreign tourism ban, allows guided package tours

Japan on June 10 eased its borders for foreign tourists and began accepting applications, but only for those on guided package tours who are willing to follow mask-wearing and other antivirus measures as the country cautiously tries to balance business and infection worries.

The Japan Tourism Agency says tours are being accepted from 98 countries and regions, including the U.S., Britain, China, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore.

Japan’s partial resumption of international tourism is being carried out under guidelines based on an experiment conducted in late May. It involved about 50 participants, mostly tour agency employees from Australia, Singapore, Thailand and the U.S.

In one case, a tour for a four-member group was cancelled when one of the participants tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Japan.

Under the guidelines, participants are requested to wear face masks most of the time and to purchase insurance to cover medical costs in case they contract COVID-19. The rules don’t set a cap for the number of people in one group, but tour guides must be present throughout the tour.

After facing criticism that its strict border controls were xenophobic, Japan began easing restrictions earlier this year. On June 1, it doubled its cap on daily entries to 20,000 people a day, including Japanese citizens, foreign students and some business travelers.

Foreign tourist arrivals fell more than 90 percent in 2020 from a record 31.9 million the year before, almost wiping out the pre-pandemic inbound tourism market of more than 4 trillion yen ($30 billion).

covid 19,

ECONOMY Unemployment rate at 11.3 percent in April

Unemployment rate at 11.3 percent in April
MOST POPULAR

  1. COVID-19 vaccine founders succeed in developing cancer vaccine

    COVID-19 vaccine founders succeed in developing cancer vaccine

  2. Turkey warns Greece against taking ‘regrettable’ actions

    Turkey warns Greece against taking ‘regrettable’ actions

  3. Macro-prudential policies to continue: Ministry

    Macro-prudential policies to continue: Ministry

  4. Man’s license suspended for drink-driving on e-scooter sparks debate

    Man’s license suspended for drink-driving on e-scooter sparks debate

  5. Largest-ever ghost net removed from Marmara Sea

    Largest-ever ghost net removed from Marmara Sea
Recommended
Teslas with Autopilot a step closer to recall after wrecks

Teslas with Autopilot a step closer to recall after wrecks
Turkish Airlines serves over 24 million passengers in January-May

Turkish Airlines serves over 24 million passengers in January-May
Cap on home rents temporary measure, reiterates minister

Cap on home rents temporary measure, reiterates minister
Unemployment rate at 11.3 percent in April

Unemployment rate at 11.3 percent in April
Macro-prudential policies to continue: Ministry

Macro-prudential policies to continue: Ministry
German leader rules out nuclear option to fill energy gaps

German leader rules out nuclear option to fill energy gaps
WORLD Search in Italy for missing helicopter carrying seven people, including four Turks

Search in Italy for missing helicopter carrying seven people, including four Turks

The search for a helicopter which disappeared in Italy with seven people on board intensified on June 10 after the weather improved, a spokesman for the Alpine rescue service told AFP.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate at 11.3 percent in April

Unemployment rate at 11.3 percent in April

Turkey’s unemployment rate increased slightly by 0.1 percent from March to stand at 11.3 percent in April, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on June 10.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

With the promotion of Ümraniyespor and Istanbulspor, the number of Istanbul teams in the Turkish Süper Lig has reached eight, bringing Turkey’s most populous city to the center of Turkish football next season, and turning the organization into an “Istanbul league.”