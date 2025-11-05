Japan deploys troops after wave of deadly bear attacks

Japan deploys troops after wave of deadly bear attacks

TOKYO
Japan deploys troops after wave of deadly bear attacks

Japan began deploying soldiers on Wednesday to a northern region hit by a spate of deadly bear attacks, which have risen to record levels this year.

New Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government is scrambling to draft a special policy package to deal with the crisis, which has resulted in 12 deaths and more than 100 injuries since April.

Japan has strict gun laws and the troops will not carry firearms or hunt the animals.

They will instead arm themselves with bear sprays, sticks, shields, goggles, bullet-proof jackets and net launchers, the defence ministry said, as they attempt to restore a sense of safety in panicked communities.

A poor acorn harvest this year has triggered Japan's growing bear population to come into towns to seek food, particularly in northern regions such as Akita and Iwate, experts have said.

Rural depopulation has also blurred traditional boundaries between towns and bear habitats, encouraging bears to expand their habitats towards residential areas, according to researchers.

Japan's Self-Defense Forces agreed to offer logistical assistance to rural areas, including transporting bear traps, hunters and bears that have been caught.

A team of 15 soldiers was deployed on Wednesday to help move a trap in Kazuno city in the hard-hit Akita region.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kei Saito said the military's focus was national defence, but they could help when possible.

Takaichi's cabinet held a special meeting on the crisis last week and said she would offer a policy package by mid-November.

That is likely to include increasing the number of hunters who can respond to the most urgent situations, such as bear sightings in residential areas.

Akita governor Kenta Suzuki, who has repeatedly warned that his region does not have the capacity to fight the animals, thanked the troops for their help.

"By coordinating efforts with local municipalities, I hope to assist the activities of the Self-Defense Force troops," Suzuki said at a signing ceremony in Akita with the military to mark the start of the programme

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown
LATEST NEWS

  1. US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

    US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

  2. New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

    New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

  3. Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

    Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

  4. Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

    Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

  5. Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks

    Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks
Recommended
US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown
New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy
Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid
Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators truce proposal

Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal
Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks

Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks
Pakistan, Afghanistan back in Istanbul for peace talks

Pakistan, Afghanistan back in Istanbul for peace talks
Defense officials deny claims Syrian cadets will serve in army

Defense officials deny claims Syrian cadets will serve in army
WORLD US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

Travelers across the United States prepared on Nov. 6 for potential chaos ahead of widespread flight cancellations ordered by authorities due to the federal government shutdown.
ECONOMY November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

Türkiye’s e-commerce industry is preparing for a record-breaking November, with sales expected to reach around 500 billion Turkish Liras ($11.9 billion) during the month’s flurry of discount campaigns.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿