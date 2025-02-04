Japan considering accepting Gazans for medical aid: Prime minister

TOKYO
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said his government is considering offering medical support in Japan to Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, local media reported.

"We're making efforts to find ways to accept people in Japan who have fallen ill or been injured in Gaza," Ishiba told a parliamentary session, according to Kyodo News Agency.

He added that Japan will also try to launch a special program for Palestinian students to study at Japanese universities.

Last month during a visit to Malaysia, Ishiba said his country would facilitate the development of Palestine.

Later, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said his government will establish a fund along with Japan to build hospitals, schools and mosques in Gaza which have been destroyed by Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023.

A ceasefire agreement between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel took hold in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting the war, which has caused widespread destruction and left the enclave in ruins.

Israel’s genocidal war has killed more than 47,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured over 111,600 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst-ever global humanitarian disasters.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

