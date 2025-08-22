Japan city proposes two-hour daily smartphone limit

TOYOAKE

A Japanese city will urge all smartphone users to limit screen time to two hours a day outside work or school under a proposed ordinance that includes no penalties.

The limit, which will be recommended for all residents in central Japan's Toyoake City, will not be binding and there will be no penalties incurred for higher usage, according to the draft ordinance.

The proposal aims "to prevent excessive use of devices causing physical and mental health issues... including sleep problems," Mayor Masafumi Koki said in a statement on Aug. 22.

The draft urges elementary school students to avoid smartphones after 9 p.m., and junior high students and older are advised not to use them after 10 p.m.

The move prompted an online backlash, with many calling the plan unrealistic.

"I understand their intention, but the two-hour limit is impossible," one user wrote on social media platform X.

"In two hours, I cannot even read a book or watch a movie [on my smartphone]," wrote another.

Others said smartphone use should be a decision for families to make themselves.

The angry response prompted the mayor to clarify that the two-hour limit was not mandatory, emphasizing that the guidelines "acknowledge smartphones are useful and indispensable in daily life.

The ordinance will be considered next week, and if passed, it will come into effect in October.