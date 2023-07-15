Japan animator Miyazaki's first film in a decade released

Japan animator Miyazaki's first film in a decade released

TOKYO
Japan animator Miyazakis first film in a decade released

Oscar-winning animator Hayao Miyazaki's highly-anticipated film - his first feature in a decade and probably his last - was released in Japan on July 14.

The 82-year-old Miyazaki, co-founder of the celebrated anime house Ghibli, came out of retirement to make "How Do You Live?”

It was years in production, with the studio taking the unusual step of keeping details about the plot tightly under wraps and offering minimal publicity.

The only clue about the storyline was a poster featuring a hand-sketched, bird-like creature with an eye nestled below its beak.

"It was a very Ghibli-esque movie," university student Eisaku Kimura, 21, told AFP after watching a morning screening of the film in the trendy Shibuya district.

"It's not like I felt anything special about it just because it was his last work, but I saw a lot of [Miyazaki] in the movie for sure, and it was exciting."

"How Do You Live?" was inspired by a 1937 book of the same title, but the studio said previously the movie would be entirely different.

The film is about a boy who moves to the countryside with his father following the death of his mother.

There, he meets a heron, who transports him to an alternate universe where the mystery of his mother's death slowly unravels.

"It's such a crazy mixture of all the Ghibli movies I've seen before," Valeriia Matveeva, an English teacher from Russia, 30, told AFP.

"I think it takes the best of it, and I think it's kind of scary at times but it's also magical. Because there was no promotion, I had no idea what to think about it, but it was good."

Miyazaki has built a cult following with his fantastical depictions of nature and machinery, and beloved characters like the cuddly forest spirit creature Totoro.

His film "Spirited Away," about a girl who gets lost in a mysterious world and tries to save her parents, who are turned into pigs, won an Oscar for best animated feature in 2003.

In 2013, Miyazaki said he would no longer make feature-length films, as he could not maintain the hectic intensity of his perfectionist approach to work.

However, in an about-turn four years later, his production company said he was coming out of retirement to make what would be "his final film, considering his age."

WORLD Southwest US roasts in devastating heat wave

Southwest US roasts in devastating heat wave
LATEST NEWS

  1. Southwest US roasts in devastating heat wave

    Southwest US roasts in devastating heat wave

  2. Wagner troops training Belarus forces

    Wagner troops training Belarus forces

  3. $450 million financing from World Bank

    $450 million financing from World Bank

  4. Türkiye seeking to lure more foreign carmakers: Minister

    Türkiye seeking to lure more foreign carmakers: Minister

  5. Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed

    Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
Recommended
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed

Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
Hot Tour Summer sees Taylor, Beyonce eye $1 bln mark

Hot Tour Summer sees Taylor, Beyonce eye $1 bln mark
Hollywood actors join writers in industry-stopping strike

Hollywood actors join writers in industry-stopping strike
Italian artist Pistolettos Venus of the Rags destroyed in fire

Italian artist Pistoletto's 'Venus of the Rags' destroyed in fire
Music streams for 2023 hit 1 trillion in record time

Music streams for 2023 hit 1 trillion in record time
Succession tops nominations for Emmys

'Succession' tops nominations for Emmys
WORLD Southwest US roasts in devastating heat wave

Southwest US roasts in devastating heat wave

Tens of millions of Americans were facing dangerously high temperatures Friday as a powerful heat wave stretched from California to Texas, with its peak expected this weekend.
ECONOMY $450 million financing from World Bank

$450 million financing from World Bank

Industry Minister Fatih Kacır also announced that the World Bank is providing $450 million in financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region affected by the February earthquakes.
SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.