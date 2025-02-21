İzmir’s historic factory transformed into cultural hub

İZMİR

The İzmir Culture and Arts Factory has emerged as one of the city's key social, artistic and cultural gathering spaces, featuring museums designed with a modern museology approach, libraries with rich collections, art workshops and open-air event areas.

Originally built as a tobacco factory in 1884, the Alsancak Tekel Factory is one of İzmir's most important examples of industrial heritage. Following a transformation project by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the factory reopened as a culture and arts complex on April 29, 2023.

Restored, renovated and reconstructed, the complex spans 20,000 square meters and serves as a major hub for the city’s cultural and artistic life. The venue houses the Archaeology and Ethnography Museum, the İzmir Painting and Sculpture Museum, the Atatürk Specialization Library, the Alsancak Public Library, the Turkic World Music Specialization Library and the Turkic World Music and Dance Ensemble.

Cengiz Topal, Director of the İzmir Culture and Arts Factory, noted that the factory had functioned as a tobacco production facility until 2004 before remaining idle for many years. “The Ministry decided to repurpose the factory as a cultural complex. After restoration and redevelopment efforts began in 2022, the site reopened in 2023 to contribute to İzmir’s cultural and artistic scene,” Topal said.

He highlighted that the repurposing of 12 buildings within the İzmir Culture and Arts Factory has allowed for a broad spectrum of cultural and artistic activities.

“In addition to museum and library services, we host art workshops, discussions and performances. In 2024, we held 448 cultural events. Some attracted large audiences, while others were designed as specialized training programs for smaller groups,” he said.

Topal stated that the Archaeology and Ethnography Museum takes a unique thematic exhibition approach, showcasing artifacts from İzmir and its surroundings. “Unlike conventional museums, this one does not follow a chronological format. Instead, each hall is dedicated to a specific theme,” he noted, adding that around 5,000 artifacts are on display. The museum’s ground and first floors house archaeological exhibits, while the upper floor features ethnographic artifacts.

The Painting and Sculpture Museum, on the other hand, presents a collection spanning from the Tanzimat reform era to the present, displaying around 350 works, including paintings and sculptures.

The İzmir Culture and Arts Factory also hosts four different libraries: The Public Library, the Children's Library, the Atatürk Specialization Library, and the Music Specialization Library. “Our libraries are highly popular. In 2024, visitor numbers exceeded 420,000, with students, researchers, and artists being the primary users,” Topal stated.

He emphasized that the factory’s proximity to the port has also attracted interest from cruise ship tourists. “We aim to further increase visitor numbers and are working in collaboration with tourism agencies,” he said.

Topal also noted that the Culture and Arts Factory plays an active role in the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Cultural Road Festival. The venue is set to host numerous events as part of this year’s festival.