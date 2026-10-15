Istanbul union’s call to pause bonito fishing sparks public backlash

Istanbul union’s call to pause bonito fishing sparks public backlash

ISTANBUL
Istanbul union’s call to pause bonito fishing sparks public backlash

AA Photo

An Istanbul fisheries union has sparked consumer outrage after calling for a fishing pause when a surge in bonito catches drove prices down, leading to accusations of price gouging.

The Istanbul Provincial Union of Seafood Fishers and Producers (Istanbul DEMBİR) set the requested pause from midnight until 8 a.m. on Oct. 12, saying a short break would help fishers earn a fair return without amounting to a ban.

Some social media users called the appeal opportunistic and urged authorities to investigate. One wrote fishers resented earning from one bonito what they had previously made from two.

Central Union of Seafood Fishers and Producers (DEM-BİR) Deputy Board Chairman Mehmet Aksoy opposed a ban, citing rising personnel wages and fuel costs. “Conditions have become harder. When we catch too much, fish sells cheaply. We do everything we can to provide people with affordable fish. No boat should catch 3,000 to 5,000 crates a day,” he said.

Aksoy said bonito is a migratory fish and could move to Georgia and return, making it harder to catch in November. He urged fishers to limit catches, saying excess fish loses value and can be crushed and spoil aboard boats. He said the goal was to balance supply with demand, not make consumers pay more.

The Istanbul DEMBİR notice said lower prices led fishers to catch more to offset losses, adding to supply and driving prices down further. It called the cycle economically unsustainable.

Türkiye’s commercial fishing season reopened on Sept. 1 after an annual ban from April 15 to Sept. 1 to protect fish stocks during spawning. Fishermen along Türkiye’s Black Sea coast had forecast an abundant bonito harvest, expecting larger catches to lower prices for consumers.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Türkiye now a ‘global player’ in education

Erdoğan says Türkiye now a ‘global player’ in education
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Türkiye now a ‘global player’ in education

    Erdoğan says Türkiye now a ‘global player’ in education

  2. Türkiye to showcase local climate projects at COP31

    Türkiye to showcase local climate projects at COP31

  3. Kurtulmuş stresses Gagauz role in Türkiye-Moldova ties

    Kurtulmuş stresses Gagauz role in Türkiye-Moldova ties

  4. Fidan joins walkout as Herzog addresses Baku summit

    Fidan joins walkout as Herzog addresses Baku summit

  5. Üsküdar acting mayor dies in Düzce traffic accident

    Üsküdar acting mayor dies in Düzce traffic accident
Recommended
Erdoğan says Türkiye now a ‘global player’ in education

Erdoğan says Türkiye now a ‘global player’ in education
Türkiye to showcase local climate projects at COP31

Türkiye to showcase local climate projects at COP31
Kurtulmuş stresses Gagauz role in Türkiye-Moldova ties

Kurtulmuş stresses Gagauz role in Türkiye-Moldova ties
Fidan joins walkout as Herzog addresses Baku summit

Fidan joins walkout as Herzog addresses Baku summit
Üsküdar acting mayor dies in Düzce traffic accident

Üsküdar acting mayor dies in Düzce traffic accident
Türkiye, UK pledge closer cooperation against illegal migration

Türkiye, UK pledge closer cooperation against illegal migration
Fidan meets Aliyev at regional summit in Baku

Fidan meets Aliyev at regional summit in Baku
WORLD Sweden’s center-left leader loses PM vote

Sweden’s center-left leader loses PM vote

Sweden’s lawmakers on Oct. 15 voted overwhelmingly against Social Democratic party leader Magdalena Andersson as new prime minister, as was widely expected amid a deadlock in efforts to form a government following September elections.
ECONOMY US producer inflation soars past expectations in further challenge to Trump

US producer inflation soars past expectations in further challenge to Trump

U.S. wholesale inflation surged past analysts' expectations in September, marking its biggest year-on-year jump since 2022 as gasoline prices rocketed due to the war with Iran, government data showed on Oct. 15.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe hopes for win at Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe hopes for win at Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe will take its good domestic form into a demanding Champions League test on Oct. 14 when the Turkish Süper Lig club faces Aston Villa at Villa Park.
﻿