Istanbul to host European, regional ministers for crisis talks

Istanbul to host European, regional ministers for crisis talks

ANKARA
Istanbul to host European, regional ministers for crisis talks

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will host regional and European counterparts in Istanbul on Oct. 23 for talks on Middle East conflicts, maritime security and efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The meetings will bring together the R4 group of Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and the E3 group of Britain, Germany and France for their first joint talks, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will also attend, Italy’s Foreign Ministry confirmed, bringing participation to eight countries.

The agenda includes the Palestinian issue, U.S.-Iran tensions, developments in Yemen and security in the Strait of Hormuz, alongside opportunities for closer cooperation among the participants.

Fidan is expected to call on regional countries to take greater responsibility for security and strengthen cooperation to prevent conflicts from spreading, the Turkish sources said.

He will urge stronger international pressure on Israel over settlement expansion and settler violence.

He is also expected to argue that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and attacks across the region are among the main causes of instability in the Middle East.

Fidan will call on all countries to avoid steps that undermine Jerusalem’s historical and legal status or prospects for a two-state solution.

On the U.S.-Iran dispute, he is expected to stress that diplomacy and dialogue offer the only lasting solution, warning that military action risks widening the conflict.

He will also emphasize the need to ensure freedom of navigation through the Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb straits.

Fidan will reaffirm Türkiye’s support for Saudi Arabia’s security following Houthi attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, while emphasizing solidarity under the Mecca Defense Alliance.

The sources said he would also discuss international efforts to support stability in Syria and criticize Israeli actions that Ankara says are intended to destabilize the country.

On Ukraine, Fidan is expected to reiterate Türkiye’s warnings against an expansion of fighting in the Black Sea and its proposals to help end the war through diplomacy.

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