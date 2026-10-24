Istanbul sees seasonal rise in respiratory infections

Istanbul sees seasonal rise in respiratory infections

ISTANBUL
Istanbul sees seasonal rise in respiratory infections

Seasonal changes are driving up the risk of respiratory infections. (AA Photo)

Istanbul is experiencing a seasonal surge in upper respiratory infections, with roughly 559,000 patients seeking hospital care for related symptoms over the past month, according to a health official.

Abdullah Emre Güner, Istanbul’s provincial health director, said that seasonal changes and the reopening of schools have increased the risk of infections spreading, particularly among children.

Güner noted that fluctuating temperatures, reliance on heating and air conditioning, and poor sleep or dietary routines could further contribute to the spike in cases.

He advised the public to eat well, get adequate rest, and keep living areas well-ventilated, emphasizing that symptomatic children — those with fever, sore throat, or a runny nose — must stay home until recovery.

While infections are generally mild among children and middle-aged adults, they can become life-threatening for older people who are bedridden or have chronic illnesses. Güner encouraged older adults and other at-risk groups to receive flu vaccinations.

Hospital bed capacity remains stable and infections are tracking within normal seasonal expectations, with no major increase over last year’s figures, according to Güner.

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