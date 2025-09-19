Istanbul police detain hundreds in large-scale checks

ISTANBUL
Istanbul police have detained 873 people, including 413 suspects wanted for various crimes, during sweeping operations conducted across the metropolis, authorities said on Sept. 18.

 

The enforcement campaign, named “Peace Istanbul,” was carried out in two phases by the police's public order teams.

 

In the first phase, road checks were set up at 212 locations for two hours, involving more than 1,300 personnel. The second phase involved inspections in public spaces over a two-hour period with some 1,250 officers participating.

 

Authorities questioned over 354,000 individuals as part of the operations. Law enforcement seized 17 unlicensed pistols, four rifles, four blank pistols, 184 cartridges, 2,621 grams of narcotics and nearly 66,000 Turkish Liras in cash suspected to be linked to drugs.

 

Officials also inspected 240 public workplaces, took action against 20 foreign nationals and imposed administrative penalties on 16 individuals and one business.

