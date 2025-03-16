İstanbul mayor criticizes discussions over his university diploma

İstanbul mayor criticizes discussions over his university diploma

ANKARA
İstanbul mayor criticizes discussions over his university diploma

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, the Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) most likely sole presidential candidate, has slammed an ongoing investigation over his university diploma as well as other prosecutions.

“Those who want to plot against me and tarnish my reputation should better know that they are entering a road of no return. I am issuing a historic call from the heart of Türkiye, Ankara: All these investigations, preparations are baseless,” İmamoğlu said at a party meeting in Ankara over the weekend.

İmamoğlu has been visiting CHP’s provincial branches to ask for support ahead of the primary elections that will be held on March 23 for the selection of the main opposition’s presidential candidate.

“The purpose of all these actions is to try to fabricate a criminal organization around Ekrem İmamoğlu,” he said, recalling that there are five separate cases against him. He singled out an ongoing investigation into the allegations that his university diploma is fake, saying “Their only concern is to finish with me before March 23,” referring to the probe on his university diploma.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office is conducting an investigation following a report issued by the Higher Education Council (YÖK), which purportedly identified discrepancies regarding the legitimacy of İmamoğlu’s diploma. Some CHP officials argue that the probe will be finalized in the coming days and İmamoğlu’s diploma will be canceled.

İmamoğlu, who transferred from a university in Turkish Cyprus in 1990 before graduating from Istanbul University, now faces accusations due to the YÖK report’s assertion that the Turkish Cypriot institution in question was not officially recognized by the body at the time. Consequently, the report deems his transfer and, therefore, subsequent degree invalid, effectively rendering the diploma fraudulent.

According to the constitution, only individuals who are university graduates and over 40 years of age are eligible to run in presidential elections.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen

Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen
LATEST NEWS

  1. Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen

    Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen

  2. 'Terror-free Türkiye initiative' strengthens national unity: Erdoğan

    'Terror-free Türkiye initiative' strengthens national unity: Erdoğan

  3. Putin, Trump to discuss Ukraine Tuesday

    Putin, Trump to discuss Ukraine Tuesday

  4. TRNC President Tatar stresses 'realities of Cyprus' ahead of UN meeting

    TRNC President Tatar stresses 'realities of Cyprus' ahead of UN meeting

  5. Nevruz to mark step toward 'terror-free Türkiye': AKP spokesperson

    Nevruz to mark step toward 'terror-free Türkiye': AKP spokesperson
Recommended
Terror-free Türkiye initiative strengthens national unity: Erdoğan

'Terror-free Türkiye initiative' strengthens national unity: Erdoğan
Nevruz to mark step toward terror-free Türkiye: AKP spokesperson

Nevruz to mark step toward 'terror-free Türkiye': AKP spokesperson
Over 145,000 Syrians returned from Türkiye since regime fall: Turkish VP

Over 145,000 Syrians returned from Türkiye since regime fall: Turkish VP
Seized bank handed over to Türkiye’s regulator in betting probe

Seized bank handed over to Türkiye’s regulator in betting probe
22-year prison term sought for Turkish family linked to Mossad

22-year prison term sought for Turkish family linked to Mossad
DEM party holds talks with AKP, MHP

DEM party holds talks with AKP, MHP
Suspects stand trial in 1st hearing over landslide-hit İliç mine

Suspects stand trial in 1st hearing over landslide-hit İliç mine
WORLD Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen

Houthis report new US strikes after major rallies in rebel-held Yemen

Houthi media said fresh U.S. strikes hit Yemen on Monday, after huge crowds gathered in the conflict-torn country to protest earlier bombings targeting the Iran-backed rebel group.

ECONOMY EU vows 2.5 bn euros to help Syrians after Assad ouster

EU vows 2.5 bn euros to help Syrians after Assad ouster

The EU led the way on pledging aid for Syria on Monday at a donor drive in Brussels — but the call for funding to help the war-torn country after Bashar al-Assad's ouster risked falling short of last year as U.S. support dries up.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿