Heaviest rainfall in 84 years swamps Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Flash floods triggered by torrential rainfall continued to disrupt daily life in Istanbul on Oct. 15, forcing authorities to suspend classes for a second consecutive day as the city grappled with one of its heaviest downpours on record, which has left four people dead.

The downpour that began on Oct. 14 night flooded homes and businesses, inundated roads and underpasses, stranded vehicles and brought traffic to a standstill across Türkiye’s largest city.

Earlier deaths reported by local media included a 14-year-old who was electrocuted after stepping into a puddle at a park in the Fatih district, and a 34-year-old who slipped on a sidewalk in Sarıyer and struck their head.

Search efforts throughout the day uncovered another body along a stream in Istanbul’s Kağıthane district, bringing the death toll to three.

Police have launched an investigation into the death of the man, who was reportedly in his 40s.

Construction worker Faik Şentürk later died after falling into a well while draining floodwater at a school construction site in Beykoz, bringing the toll to four. Seven people remained in hospital.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül announced that schools would remain closed on Oct. 16, following the suspension of classes on Oct. 15. He said the decision was made in anticipation of rainfall continuing for another two to three days.

Gül said Istanbul experienced its heaviest rainfall in 84 years.

Meanwhile, the Istanbul Municipality said rainfall levels reached one of the highest readings recorded since 1985.

Precipitation reached 272 kilograms per square meter in some parts of the city.

More than 1,000 flooding incidents were reported across Istanbul, leaving numerous vehicles partially or completely submerged.

Authorities urged residents to remain at home unless travel was absolutely necessary and advised people living in basement apartments to spend the night elsewhere.

Some public employees were also expected to be placed on leave, while motorcycles were banned from traffic.

Rescue operations continued throughout the city. Workers stranded overnight at a concrete plant in Sarıyer were evacuated with the help of a front-end loader after floodwaters cut off their escape routes.

One of the rescued workers, Ömer Artık, told reporters that around 30 people were still waiting to be evacuated from the facility.

“We have been stranded here for 14 hours. The loader brought us here, and we have only just been rescued,” he said, adding that the workers had also helped employees from nearby factories by taking them into their dormitories.

“The workplace was flooded, with water 2 to 3 meters deep, higher than our heads. The stream had also overflowed, so we could no longer get outside,” Artık said.

The heavy rainfall also caused the Kağıthane stream to overflow. Municipal teams rescued stray animals trapped in the courtyard of Arnavutköy Boğazköy Primary School, while construction machinery was deployed to evacuate people stranded by floodwaters near Merter metro station.

Meanwhile, 46 aircraft were unable to land at Istanbul’s airports amid the adverse weather conditions.

The torrential downpour, which began on the night of Oct. 14, is expected to continue through Oct. 17.

The impact of the flooding was also visible along the Bosphorus on Oct. 15 morning, as runoff from swollen streams flowed into the strait, turning sections of the coastal waters brown.

In some areas, the discoloration extended roughly 200 meters from the shoreline.

Following the extreme rainfall, meteorologist Professor Dr. Mikdat Kadıoğlu warned that even lower levels of precipitation forecast for Oct. 16 could trigger further serious flooding, as the saturated ground would have little capacity to absorb additional water.