Istanbul flood toll hits seven as search ends

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s flood death toll rose to seven on Oct. 20 after rescuers recovered the body of the last person reported missing in the affected area, the governor’s office has said.

Teams found the body at around 11 a.m. in waters off the Altın Boynuz Social Facilities in the city’s Eyüpsultan district. An examination identified the deceased as Ahmet Derin, who had been reported missing following the floods.

The governor’s office said search and rescue operations in the area had ended because no missing people remained. The discovery brought the number of deaths attributed to the Istanbul floods to seven.

Two other people died after falling into a creek in Gebze, a district of the northwestern province of Kocaeli. Their bodies were recovered in the Göçbeyli neighborhood of Istanbul’s Pendik district.

Including those two victims, the combined death toll from the flooding in Istanbul and the incident in neighboring Kocaeli reached nine.