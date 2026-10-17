Istanbul faces more heavy rain after deadly floods

Istanbul faces more heavy rain after deadly floods

ISTANBUL
Istanbul faces more heavy rain after deadly floods

Türkiye has issued heavy rain and storm warnings for 45 provinces, with downpours expected to intensify in Istanbul on Oct. 17 following this week’s deadly flooding.


Four people have died in the Istanbul floods, and rescue teams are still searching for three others.


The Turkish State Meteorological Service issued orange alerts for Istanbul, Kocaeli, Sakarya, Yalova and Bursa, with yellow warnings for 40 other provinces.


The Interior Ministry said rainfall would strengthen from midday, particularly on Istanbul’s Asian side. Forecasters also warned of very heavy downpours in the city’s northern districts.


Heavy rain was expected across eastern Marmara and parts of the western Black Sea region, including Zonguldak, Bartın, Düzce and northern Kastamonu. Warnings also covered parts of the Aegean and Mediterranean regions, as well as Ankara and nearby provinces.


Wind speeds were forecast to reach 50–70 kilometers per hour, rising to 80 kph in places. The ministry warned of strong winds in northern parts of Istanbul’s Asian side, Kocaeli and Sakarya from the evening, followed by parts of the Black Sea region overnight and on Oct. 18.


Residents were urged to take precautions against flash floods, landslides, lightning, hail and transport disruptions, as well as roof damage caused by strong winds.


Sleet and snow were forecast at higher elevations in Bursa and Kütahya overnight and in the early morning. Temperatures were expected to remain below seasonal averages across much of the country.

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