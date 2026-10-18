Istanbul demolishes buildings on flood-hit streambeds

ISTANBUL

AA Photo

As rescue teams continue searching for missing residents following severe flooding, Istanbul officials have begun tearing down streambed structures in Ayazağa and preparing a broader urban renewal plan to prevent future flood disasters.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül said the demolition of 16 shops in Ayazağa Square, a sports field, stadium stands, a Quran school and adjoining residential quarters would be completed by Oct. 18. The structures obstruct a 1,700-meter stretch of the stream where rehabilitation work is planned.

Officials say clearing the area is necessary to allow the Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration to carry out stream rehabilitation.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum identified the covered stream and unplanned urban development as major factors behind the flooding in Ayazağa. Following an inspection of the affected area, he said the Ayazağa and Cendere streams would undergo rehabilitation, alongside a wider urban transformation initiative coordinated by the Urban Transformation Directorate.

The proposed project aims to create a more resilient neighborhood with buildings designed to withstand earthquakes and climate-related disasters. Residents will be offered options including the “Half Is on Us” urban renewal campaign, which provides financial support for rebuilding eligible homes, or redevelopment through the state-run Housing Development Administration (TOKİ).

Kurum said an urban transformation office would be established in the neighborhood to collect residents’ requests and coordinate the process.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said 80 million Turkish liras ($1.6 million) in cash support would be provided to flood-hit tradespeople. Gül said more than 5,000 people had received emergency payments of 10,000 liras each, with separate compensation for damaged belongings scheduled to begin on Oct. 19.

The measures follow torrential rainfall on Oct. 14 that set an 84-year precipitation record in Istanbul, killing 5 people, inundating roads, underpasses, homes and businesses and sweeping away vehicles. Water levels in parts of Ayazağa reportedly reached 2.5 meters, while around 300 businesses in the neighborhood were rendered unusable. One fatality was also reported in Kocaeli, bringing the death toll from floods to 6.

Gül said three people remained missing in connection with the flooding, including two Turkish nationals and a Turkmenistan citizen.

Elsewhere, heavy rain overnight caused the Göçbeyli stream to overflow in Pendik, on Istanbul’s Asian side, sweeping a car carrying three people into the water. One passenger escaped and was taken to hospital, while search teams continued looking for the other two.

Flooding also affected Ağva, where the Yeşilçay stream overflowed, inundating homes, businesses, roads and farmland. In Pendik, residents of an apartment building were evacuated as a precaution after nearby ground subsidence.

Schools closed from Oct. 15 were expected to reopen on Oct. 19. Kurum announced orange weather alerts for 10 provinces and yellow alerts for 26 others for Oct. 18, as authorities continued responding to the aftermath of the flooding.