Several countries send planes to Israel to help tackle major wildfire

TEL AVIV
Israeli firefighters work to extinguish a forest fire burning near Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Several countries were sending firefighting aircraft to Israel Thursday as crews battled for a second day to extinguish a wildfire that had shut down a major highway linking Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and sent drivers scrambling from their cars.

Bushfires that erupted near Jerusalem were largely brought under control Thursday, authorities said, with major roads reopened and firefighting teams still tackling lingering hotspots.

The blaze, which ignited along the main Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway on April 30, prompted widespread evacuations and road closures as firefighters battled through the night to contain what officials have called the largest fire in a decade.

"There are only hotspots left... all teams remain deployed across the affected areas," Shlomi Harush, a senior official with the firefighting service, warning that strong winds could still reignite the flames.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the flames could reach Jerusalem, declaring the situation a "national emergency.”

The Times of Israel reported that Netanyahu told a function in Jerusalem that authorities were "holding 18 people at the moment who are suspected of arson, one of whom was caught in the act.”

The fire has burned about 5,000 acres (20 square kilometers) and is the most significant fire Israel has had in the past decade, according to Tal Volvovitch, a spokesperson for Israel’s fire and rescue authority. She said the fire has “miraculously” not damaged any homes.

Italy, Croatia, Spain, France, Ukraine and Romania were sending planes to help battle the flames, while several other countries, including North Macedonia and Greek Cyprus, were also sending water-dropping aircraft. Israeli authorities said 10 firefighting planes were operating on Thursday morning, with another eight aircraft to arrive during the course of the day.

