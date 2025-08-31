Israelis protest Gaza occupation plan, demand prisoner exchange deal

TEL AVIV

Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated Saturday to demand Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government abandon plans to occupy Gaza City and immediately sign a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas.

Protesters gathered in Tel Aviv displayed banners that read: "Trump, make history!" appealing to US President Donald Trump to facilitate a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

Tuval Haim, whose brother Yotam was among three Israeli hostages killed by the Israeli military in December 2023, criticized the Netanyahu government's Gaza occupation plan. "Today, I feel we are being lied to. I think the necessary effort was not really made then and is still not being made now," said Haim.

Moshe Or, brother of Israeli prisoner Avinatan Or, emphasized the need for an immediate comprehensive ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement to bring the Gaza captives home. "Enough! There must be an agreement! The prisoners are losing everything. The Israeli people want their children back," Or appealed to the government.

Similar anti-Netanyahu government protests occurred in Haifa, West Jerusalem and other cities.

Tel Aviv estimates there are 50 Israeli hostages in Gaza, including 20 who are alive.

Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan on Aug. 8 to occupy Gaza City, which involves displacing 1 million Palestinians southward, surrounding the city, and occupying it after intense attacks.

Israel has killed nearly 63,400 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.​​​​​​​

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.