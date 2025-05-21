Israeli opposition leader defends remarks about ministers ‘celebrating’ Gaza children’s deaths

TEL AVIV

Israeli opposition leader Yair Golan sought late Tuesday to defend remarks he made earlier that triggered a backlash, saying that when members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government “celebrate the death and starvation of children in Gaza, we must speak out.”

Golan, the head of The Democrats party and a former deputy chief of staff of the Israeli army, told Israel’s public broadcaster KAN earlier in the day that “a sane country does not fight against civilians, does not kill children as a hobby, and does not give itself the aim of expelling populations.”

Responding to criticism from ministers, he later said: “The war in Gaza began as a firm, justified and necessary response to Hamas’s (October 2023) despicable attack. It was a legitimate war to protect Israel’s security.”

“What began as a just war to restore security and free the hostages has now become, under this failed government, a war with no security or national goal,” he added.

Israeli authorities estimate that 58 hostages remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive. Meanwhile, more than 10,100 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons, where rights groups report widespread torture, starvation and medical neglect, leading to multiple deaths.

Questioning the Netanyahu government’s stated goals for the war, Golan said: “What we see in Gaza today is not a maneuver to free the hostages.”

“They all could have been freed a long time ago through a comprehensive deal,” he added.

The opposition and the families of hostages accuse Netanyahu of prolonging the war to satisfy the most extreme right-wing factions in his coalition and to serve his own political interests, particularly staying in power.

“This is not a war to eliminate Hamas,” Golan said. “That could have started long ago by building an alternative governing body to replace it.”

-‘Poison machine’

Downplaying the attacks against him, Golan said: “I’m not afraid of the poison machine, nor of the yelling, bullying and intimidation aimed at silencing anyone who dares to tell the truth.”

In Israeli political discourse, the term “poison machine” refers to organized campaigns, often led by far-right or pro-government groups, targeting critics—especially politicians, activists or journalists.

“I’m used to being treated as the enemy simply for refusing to fall in line, to stay silent, or to bow down to power,” he said.

“Because of our silence, flattery, fear and years of aligning with the far right, we’ve reached the crisis we’re in today,” he added.

Referring again to his morning remarks, Golan said: “I said this morning that a sane country does not kill children. And when ministers in this government celebrate the death and starvation of children, we must say so.”

He clarified that his criticism was directed at “this failed government, not the military.”

Addressing other opposition parties, Golan said: “If you care about the army like I do, don’t cooperate with the poison machine. If you want to save the country, now is the time to stand together. Let’s bring the 58 hostages home. Let’s end this war.”

Israel has blockaded Gaza for 18 years. As a result of the current war, around 1.5 million Palestinians out of a population of 2.4 million are now homeless after their homes were destroyed.

The territory is facing famine, exacerbated by Israel’s continued closure of border crossings, preventing thousands of humanitarian aid trucks from entering. The situation has led to the deaths of civilians, including children.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.