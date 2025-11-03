Israeli military's ex-top lawyer arrested over video leak scandal

TEL AVIV

Israeli police arrested former military advocate general Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, the national security minister said yesterday, following a scandal that erupted after she leaked a video appearing to show soldiers abusing a Palestinian detainee.

Tomer-Yerushalmi disappeared for several hours on Nov. 2 after she announced her resignation, with speculation swirling in the press of a possible suicide attempt.

According to a copy of her resignation letter published by Israeli media on Oct. 31, Tomer-Yerushalmi acknowledged that her office had released the video to the media last year.

Five reservists were formally charged since the video was leaked in 2024. Among the charges they faced was using a "sharp object" to stab the detainee near the rectum.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir yesterday said on Telegram: "It was agreed that in light of last night's events, the prison service would act with extra vigilance to ensure the detainee's safety in the detention center where she has been placed in custody."

In the statement, he emphasized the "importance of... conducting the investigation professionally in order to uncover the full truth regarding the case that led to a blood libel against IDF soldiers."

According to Israeli media, a Tel Aviv court ordered Tomer-Yerushalmi's remand in custody until noon tomorrow.

Public broadcaster Kan reported that she was suspected of "fraud and breach of trust, abuse of office, obstruction of justice and disclosure of information by a public servant."

She is implicated along with another member of the military prosecution.

On Oct. 31, the army announced that Tomer-Yerushalmi had resigned from her post pending an investigation into leaked footage taken at the Sde Teiman military base last year.

The case began in August 2024 when Israel's Channel 12 broadcast footage from Sde Teiman, which has been used to hold Palestinians taken during the war in Gaza.

The surveillance camera footage at the time indicated that soldiers had committed illicit acts, without explicitly showing it, as it appeared to take place behind troops holding up shields.

The video was picked up by several media outlets and the case triggered international outrage and protests within Israel.

The Israeli military said in February that it had filed charges against five reservist soldiers connected with mistreatment at Sde Teiman.

The statement said they were charged with "acting against the detainee with severe violence, including stabbing the detainee's bottom with a sharp object, which had penetrated near the detainee's rectum."

It added "the acts of violence have caused severe physical injury to the detainee, including cracked ribs, a punctured lung and an inner rectal tear."