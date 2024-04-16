Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

UNITED NATIONS
Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

The U.N. voiced grave concern Tuesday over escalating violence in the West Bank, demanding that Israeli security forces "immediately" stop supporting settler attacks on Palestinians in the occupied territory.

With the Gaza war raging, the United Nations rights office decried that Palestinians in the West Bank had been "subjected to waves of attacks by hundreds of Israeli settlers, often accompanied or supported by Israeli security forces (ISF)".

"The Israeli security forces must immediately end their active participation in and support for settler attacks on Palestinians," rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.

"Israeli authorities must instead prevent further attacks, including by bringing those responsible to account."

She stressed that "those reasonably suspected of criminal acts, including murder or other unlawful killings, must be brought to justice through a judicial process that complies with international human rights standards, following a prompt, impartial, independent, effective and transparent investigation".

Shamdasani pointed out that following the killing of a 14-year-old Israeli boy from a settler family at the weekend, "four Palestinians, including a child, were killed and Palestinian property was destroyed in revenge attacks".

The U.N. rights office, she said, had received information that "armed settlers and Israeli forces" had entered a number of towns and villages.

"Dozens of Palestinians were reportedly injured, including through the use of firearms, by settlers and ISF, and hundreds of homes and other buildings, as well as cars, were torched," she said.

"Three Israeli soldiers suffered injuries after they were hit with stones," she added.

The U.N. also highlighted reports that settlers had established at least two new outposts in recent days in the Jordan Valley and South Hebron Hills.

The outposts, she said, were "near Palestinian communities which have been repeatedly attacked by settlers in the past months and are at imminent risk of being forcibly transferred from their homes and land".

"Israel, as the occupying power, must take all measures in its power to restore, and ensure, as far as possible, public order and safety in the occupied West Bank," she said.

"This obligation includes protecting Palestinians from settler attacks, and ending unlawful use of force against Palestinians by the ISF."

The West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has seen a surge in violence since early last year, particularly since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in Gaza on Oct. 7.

At least 468 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers across the West Bank since Oct. 7, according to official Palestinian sources.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

    Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

  2. Indictment reveals ISIL-K network in Istanbul

    Indictment reveals ISIL-K network in Istanbul

  3. Domestic observation satellite completes first year in space

    Domestic observation satellite completes first year in space

  4. MHP says ready for working on new civilian charter

    MHP says ready for working on new civilian charter

  5. Israel urges sanctions in 'diplomatic offensive' against Iran

    Israel urges sanctions in 'diplomatic offensive' against Iran
Recommended
Israel urges sanctions in diplomatic offensive against Iran

Israel urges sanctions in 'diplomatic offensive' against Iran
Iran closed nuclear facilities in wake of Israel attack: IAEA chief

Iran closed nuclear facilities in wake of Israel attack: IAEA chief
Germanys Scholz seeks Chinese role in just peace for Ukraine

Germany's Scholz seeks Chinese role in 'just peace' for Ukraine
Jury selection starts at Trumps landmark criminal trial in New York

Jury selection starts at Trump's landmark criminal trial in New York
Iceland volcano still spewing lava, one month on

Iceland volcano still spewing lava, one month on
Sydney church stabbing called terrorist act, teen detained

Sydney church stabbing called 'terrorist' act, teen detained
WORLD Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

Israeli forces taking part in settler attacks on Palestinians: UN

The U.N. voiced grave concern Tuesday over escalating violence in the West Bank, demanding that Israeli security forces "immediately" stop supporting settler attacks on Palestinians in the occupied territory.
ECONOMY Retail sales growth picks up in February

Retail sales growth picks up in February

The annual rate of growth in retail sales accelerated from 13.7 percent in January to 25.1 percent in February, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has shown.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿