Israeli forces kill 3, wound dozens at Gaza aid distribution center

Israeli forces kill 3, wound dozens at Gaza aid distribution center

GAZA CITY
Israeli forces kill 3, wound dozens at Gaza aid distribution center

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians and wounded 46 on Tuesday at an aid distribution center in Rafah in southern Gaza, according to the Gaza Government Media Office.

The office accused the Israeli army of committing a massacre against civilians suffering from hunger, saying the victims had gathered in areas known as “buffer zones” where Israel had set up aid centers. Seven people remain missing, the office said in a statement.

Earlier, the office reported that several Palestinians were wounded when the Israeli army fired into crowds of starving Gazans as they stormed a US-backed aid distribution facility in Rafah.

“The Israeli occupation’s plan for aid distribution in the so-called buffer zone has failed disastrously,” it said in a statement.

Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical and humanitarian aid since March 2, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave, according to government, human rights and international reports.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

    Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

  2. Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader

    Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader

  3. Istanbul city planner marries in prison ceremony

    Istanbul city planner marries in prison ceremony

  4. ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report

    ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report

  5. Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers

    Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers
Recommended
Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul
Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader

Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader
ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report

ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report
Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers

Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers
Syrian reconstruction effort has just begun

Syrian reconstruction effort has 'just begun'
Chaos mars new aid mechanism in Gaza as war marks 600th day

Chaos mars new aid mechanism in Gaza as war marks 600th day
Czech FM summons Chinese envoy over cyberattack

Czech FM summons Chinese envoy over cyberattack
WORLD Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia said Wednesday it had drafted a peace "memorandum" outlining its terms for ending the Ukraine conflict and would present it to Kiev at a second round of direct talks in Istanbul next Monday.
ECONOMY Economic confidence index flat in May

Economic confidence index flat in May

Türkiye's economic confidence index edged up to 96.7 in May, marking a slight month-on-month increase of 0.05 percent, according to data released on May 28 by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko fans were in seventh heaven on May 26 after their club became the Euroleague champion for the second time in club history the previous night.
﻿