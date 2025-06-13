Israeli embassies in US, UK among several closing worldwide

WASHINGTON

Israeli embassies in the United States and the United Kingdom were among several to close around the globe on Friday following deadly Israeli strikes in Iran.

"In light of recent developments, Israeli missions around the world will be closed and consular services will not be provided," read a message posted by the country's embassies in the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Nigeria, Russia, Ukraine and France.