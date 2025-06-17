Israeli army kills 63 more Palestinians in Gaza, including many aid seekers

GAZA CITY

At least 63 Palestinians were killed, including many people trying to reach food, and hundreds more were wounded in fresh Israeli attacks across Gaza on Tuesday, medics said.

The Health Ministry said 51 people lost their lives and over 200 others were injured when Israeli forces opened fire on civilians who gathered to get humanitarian aid at the Al-Tahlia Roundabout in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Medical teams at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis confirmed that dozens of the wounded were in critical condition.

A medical source said one Palestinian was killed and several people were injured when Israeli military vehicles opened fire on another group of aid seekers near the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza.

In western Khan Younis, four Palestinians were killed when Israeli aircraft struck a displacement tent near the Dream wedding hall in the Al-Mawasi area.

Two others were killed in a strike on another tent at Al-Salah School in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

A woman also died in a strike on a shelter near Faisal Tower in northern Deir al-Balah, the sources added.

In central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, an Israeli airstrike killed a Palestinian man in his home.

At Al-Shifa Medical Complex, two more bodies were brought in following reported sniper fire near Street 10 in southern Gaza City.

In the northern part of the Strip, a young girl was killed in Israeli air raids.

Multiple injuries were also reported in southern Gaza City after an Israeli strike targeted a residential apartment in the Al-Sabra neighborhood.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 55,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.