Israeli army kills 63 more Palestinians in Gaza, including many aid seekers

Israeli army kills 63 more Palestinians in Gaza, including many aid seekers

GAZA CITY
Israeli army kills 63 more Palestinians in Gaza, including many aid seekers

At least 63 Palestinians were killed, including many people trying to reach food, and hundreds more were wounded in fresh Israeli attacks across Gaza on Tuesday, medics said.

The Health Ministry said 51 people lost their lives and over 200 others were injured when Israeli forces opened fire on civilians who gathered to get humanitarian aid at the Al-Tahlia Roundabout in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Medical teams at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis confirmed that dozens of the wounded were in critical condition.

A medical source said one Palestinian was killed and several people were injured when Israeli military vehicles opened fire on another group of aid seekers near the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza.

In western Khan Younis, four Palestinians were killed when Israeli aircraft struck a displacement tent near the Dream wedding hall in the Al-Mawasi area.

Two others were killed in a strike on another tent at Al-Salah School in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

A woman also died in a strike on a shelter near Faisal Tower in northern Deir al-Balah, the sources added.

In central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, an Israeli airstrike killed a Palestinian man in his home.

At Al-Shifa Medical Complex, two more bodies were brought in following reported sniper fire near Street 10 in southern Gaza City.

In the northern part of the Strip, a young girl was killed in Israeli air raids.

Multiple injuries were also reported in southern Gaza City after an Israeli strike targeted a residential apartment in the Al-Sabra neighborhood.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 55,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

death toll,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Heatstroke alerts issued in Japan as temperatures surge

Heatstroke alerts issued in Japan as temperatures surge
LATEST NEWS

  1. Heatstroke alerts issued in Japan as temperatures surge

    Heatstroke alerts issued in Japan as temperatures surge

  2. Bali flights canceled after Indonesia volcano eruption

    Bali flights canceled after Indonesia volcano eruption

  3. NZ approves medicinal use of 'magic mushrooms'

    NZ approves medicinal use of 'magic mushrooms'

  4. Russia doesn't 'stand a chance' if NATO sticks 'together': EU's Kallas

    Russia doesn't 'stand a chance' if NATO sticks 'together': EU's Kallas

  5. Gaza rescuers say 30 killed by Israel fire

    Gaza rescuers say 30 killed by Israel fire
Recommended
Heatstroke alerts issued in Japan as temperatures surge

Heatstroke alerts issued in Japan as temperatures surge
Bali flights canceled after Indonesia volcano eruption

Bali flights canceled after Indonesia volcano eruption
NZ approves medicinal use of magic mushrooms

NZ approves medicinal use of 'magic mushrooms'
Russia doesnt stand a chance if NATO sticks together: EUs Kallas

Russia doesn't 'stand a chance' if NATO sticks 'together': EU's Kallas
Gaza rescuers say 30 killed by Israel fire

Gaza rescuers say 30 killed by Israel fire
Khamenei says Iran will never surrender, warns off US

Khamenei says Iran will 'never surrender', warns off US
UN says two nuclear sites destroyed in Israel strikes as Iran claims hypersonic missile attack

UN says two nuclear sites destroyed in Israel strikes as Iran claims hypersonic missile attack
WORLD Heatstroke alerts issued in Japan as temperatures surge

Heatstroke alerts issued in Japan as temperatures surge

Sweltering temperatures prompted heatstroke alerts in multiple Japanese regions Wednesday, with dozens of people seeking emergency medical care in the capital Tokyo.
ECONOMY Private sector’s foreign debt at $186 billion as of April

Private sector’s foreign debt at $186 billion as of April

The foreign debt of the Turkish private sector totaled $185.9 billion as of April, up $13.8 billion from the end of 2024, the Central Bank announced on June 18.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿