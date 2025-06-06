Israel warns of more Lebanon strikes if Hezbollah not disarmed

Israel warns of more Lebanon strikes if Hezbollah not disarmed

BEIRUT
Israel warns of more Lebanon strikes if Hezbollah not disarmed

Israel warned on June 6 that it will keep striking Lebanon until militant group Hezbollah has been disarmed, hours after it hit south Beirut in what Lebanese leaders called a major violation of a ceasefire in November 2024.

An Israeli military evacuation call issued ahead of the June 5 strikes sent huge numbers of residents of the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital.

The attack on what the Israeli military said was Hezbollah's underground drone factories came on the eve of Eid al-Adha, one of the main religious festivals of the Muslim calendar.

"Following Hezbollah's extensive use of UAVs as a central component of its terrorist attacks on the State of Israel, the terrorist organisation is operating to increase production of UAVs for the next war," the military said, calling the activities "a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

"There will be no calm in Beirut, and no order or stability in Lebanon, without security for the State of Israel," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

"Agreements must be honored and if you do not do what is required, we will continue to act, and with great force."

Under the ceasefire brokered by the United States and France, Lebanon committed to disarming Hezbollah, which was once reputed to be more heavily armed than the state itself.

Following the strike, President Joseph Aoun voiced "firm condemnation of the Israeli aggression" and "flagrant violation of an international accord... on the eve of a sacred religious festival.”

Israel arming anti-Hamas groups in Gaza

 

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel has “activated” some clans of Palestinians in Gaza that are opposed to Hamas, though it was not immediately clear what role they would play.

His comments on social media were the first public acknowledgment of Israel’s backing of armed Palestinian groups within Gaza, based around powerful clans or extended families.

Such clans often wield some control in corners of Gaza and some have had clashes or tensions with Hamas in the past. Palestinians and aid workers have accused clans of carrying out criminal attacks and stealing aid from trucks.

An Israeli official said that one group was the so-called Popular Forces, led by Yasser Abu Shabab, a local clan leader in Gaza's southernmost city, Rafah.

In a video posted to his X account, Netanyahu said the government made the move on the advice of “security officials,” to save lives of Israeli soldiers.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan

    Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan

  2. Özel says CHP marks 'bitter' Eid amid arrests

    Özel says CHP marks 'bitter' Eid amid arrests

  3. Bahçeli calls for new constitution talks after Eid break

    Bahçeli calls for new constitution talks after Eid break

  4. Syrian refugees in Türkiye cross border to spend Eid at home

    Syrian refugees in Türkiye cross border to spend Eid at home

  5. Israel warns of more Lebanon strikes if Hezbollah not disarmed

    Israel warns of more Lebanon strikes if Hezbollah not disarmed
Recommended
Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan
Syrian refugees in Türkiye cross border to spend Eid at home

Syrian refugees in Türkiye cross border to spend Eid at home
US slaps sanctions on four ICC judges over Israel case

US slaps sanctions on four ICC judges over Israel case
Bacteria cancels water shows at Japans World Expo

Bacteria cancels water shows at Japan's World Expo
Court blocks Trumps new ban on foreign students at Harvard

Court blocks Trump's new ban on foreign students at Harvard
Russian attack on Ukraine capital kills four

Russian attack on Ukraine capital kills four
WORLD Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan plans to export up to 1 gigawatt of renewable electricity to Türkiye through the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, marking an important step in its growing green energy efforts.

ECONOMY Regulators from 6 countries crackdown on finfluencers

Regulators from 6 countries crackdown on 'finfluencers'

Market regulators from six countries are cracking down on the illegal promotion of financial products by influencers on social media, U.K. officials said on June 6.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿