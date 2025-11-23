Israel says killed Hezbollah chief of staff in Beirut strike

BEIRUT

Israel said it killed Hezbollah's chief of staff Haytham Tabtabai in an air strike on Lebanon's capital on Sunday, hitting an apartment building in an operation the militant group said crossed a red line.

Lebanon's health ministry said the attack in Beirut, which came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Israel would "do everything necessary" to prevent the pro-Iran movement from regrouping, killed five people and wounded 28 more.

The ministry did not give the identities of those killed in the strike, which took place in the Haret Hreik area in Beirut's southern suburbs, a densely populated area where Hezbollah holds sway.

In a statement shortly after the strike, the Israeli military said it had "eliminated the terrorist Haytham Ali Tabatabai, Hezbollah's chief of general staff".

It was the fifth Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs since a ceasefire agreed in November 2024 after a year of conflict, and comes a week before Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to visit Lebanon.

The Israeli military insisted in its statement that it "remains committed" to the ceasefire.

Hezbollah said a senior commander was targeted in the strike, without confirming if they were killed.

"The targeting was clearly aimed at a key... figure in the resistance, and the results are unknown," Hezbollah official Mahmud Qomati told reporters in front of the strike location,saying the attack "crosses a new red line".

He was speaking before Israel said it had succeeded.

An AFP correspondent at the scene said the strike hit the third and fourth floors of a nine-storey building, where ambulance and fire crews scrambled to find survivors and Lebanese soldiers deployed to secure the site.

Debris littered the road below, with several burned-out cars seen in the street.

The AFP journalist saw rescue workers evacuating a body wrapped in a white bag and at least three wounded women from the site.

"I was on the balcony. There was a flash, then I hit the railing and all the glass broke," a man who was in a building opposite the targeted apartment told AFP, refusing to give his name.

Lebanon's official National News Agency said three missiles were fired at the building.

'Maximum enforcement'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he had ordered the attack.

"In the heart of Beirut, the IDF (Israeli military) attacked the Hezbollah chief of staff, who had been leading the terrorist organisation's build-up and rearmament," the premier's office said in a statement.

"Israel is determined to act to achieve its objectives everywhere and at all times."

Tabtabai had led Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Unit. Israel's military said he “commanded most of Hezbollah’s units and worked hard to restore them to readiness for war with Israel." Israel's foreign affairs ministry said his killing came after repeated Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire.

In 2016, the U.S. designated Tabtabai as a terrorist, calling him a military leader who led Hezbollah’s special forces in Syria and Yemen, and it offered up to $5 million for information about him.

Tabtabai had been the apparent successor of Ibrahim Aqil, who was killed in September 2024 in Israeli attacks that wiped out much of Hezbollah’s senior leadership, including longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Separately, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said: "Anyone who raises a hand against Israel will have his hand cut off," warning that Israel would "continue the policy of maximum enforcement".

Israel has defended its attacks on Lebanon since the ceasefire as upholding the terms of the deal by preventing Hezbollah from rebuilding.

Sunday's strike was the first on Beirut's southern suburbs since June 5, when Israel said it hit a Hezbollah drone factory.