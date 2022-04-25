Israel strikes southern Lebanon in response to rocket fire

  • April 25 2022 09:19:00

Israel strikes southern Lebanon in response to rocket fire

JERUSALEM
Israel strikes southern Lebanon in response to rocket fire

Israeli tanks fired into southern Lebanon early Monday in response to a rocket fired from the country, the Israeli military said.

The incident along Israel’s northern border comes at a time of heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. Recent weeks have seen a string of deadly attacks inside Israel, lethal arrest raids by Israel in the occupied West Bank and rocket attacks into Israel launched from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, as well as clashes in a key Jerusalem holy site.

It has been the worst violence to shake the region since an 11-day war between Israel and Gaza militants last year.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the rocket landed in an open area in northern Israel early Monday, causing no damage or injuries. Shortly after, the military said it struck “the sources of the projectile launched and an infrastructure target in southern Lebanon.” It said “routine activity” in northern Israel was continuing and there were no special precautions being asked of civilians in the area.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fire, but Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav, the military spokesman, told Israeli Army Radio that he assumed the rocket was launched by Palestinian militants in Lebanon spurred on by the recent events in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.

He said Israel’s response was meant “to make clear to all who are on the other side, whether it is Palestinian factions, Hamas, the government of Lebanon or Hezbollah that we won’t allow Israeli sovereignty to be violated,” he said.

Israel and Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group are bitter enemies that fought an inconclusive monthlong war in 2006. The border area has remained tense but mostly quiet since then.

Small Palestinian groups are also active in Lebanon and have been suspected in several rocket attacks in recent years.


palestine,

TURKEY At Gallipoli battlefields, travelers remember fallen Anzacs

At Gallipoli battlefields, travelers remember fallen Anzacs
MOST POPULAR

  1. Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

    Let’s build future instead of magnifying pain, Erdoğan tells Armenian community

  2. Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

    Armenian bill proposal by HDP’s Paylan sparks debate

  3. Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

    Turkey closes airspace to Russian aircraft to Syria: FM

  4. ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

    ‘Imperial Gate’ in Hagia Sophia Mosque vandalized

  5. Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies

    Veteran journalist who ‘knew everything’ dies
Recommended
Beijing COVID-19 spike prompts mass testing, panic buying

Beijing COVID-19 spike prompts mass testing, panic buying
Twitter reexamining Musk’s takeover offer: report

Twitter reexamining Musk’s takeover offer: report
US diplomats to return to Ukraine as Washington pledges $700 mln aid

US diplomats to return to Ukraine as Washington pledges $700 mln aid
France’s Macron wins new term after far-right battle

France’s Macron wins new term after far-right battle
Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit

Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit
Death toll in Afghan mosque bombing rises to 33, Taliban say

Death toll in Afghan mosque bombing rises to 33, Taliban say
WORLD Beijing COVID-19 spike prompts mass testing, panic buying

Beijing COVID-19 spike prompts mass testing, panic buying

Fears of a hard COVID-19 lockdown sparked panic buying in Beijing on Monday, as long queues for compulsory mass testing formed in a large central district of the Chinese capital.

ECONOMY Rent prices in Antalya skyrocket due to war

Rent prices in Antalya skyrocket due to war

Housing rent prices in the Mediterranean province of Antalya have skyrocketed from 2,500 to around 10,000 Turkish Liras (from $170 to nearly $680) due to high demand from Ukrainians and Russians, Antalya Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ATSO) executive Mustafa Ayanoğlu has said.
SPORTS Celtics push Nets to brink

Celtics push Nets to brink

The Toronto Raptors stayed alive, the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves pulled level, and the Boston Celtics pushed the Brooklyn Nets to the brink of elimination in the NBA playoffs on April 23.