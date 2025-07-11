Israel sets out red lines for lasting end to war as death toll rises in Gaza

TEL AVIV
This picture taken from a position at Israel's border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing during an Israeli strike on the besieged Palestinian territory on July 10, 2025. amid the ongoing war with the Palestinian militant movement Hamas. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)

Israel is ready to negotiate a lasting deal with Hamas to end the Gaza war when a temporary halt to hostilities begins, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

But Netanyahu said the Hamas must first give up their weapons and their hold on the Palestinian territory, warning that failure to reach a deal on Israel's terms would lead to further conflict.

His comments came as Gaza's civil defense agency said eight children — killed as they queued for nutritional supplements outside a health clinic — were among 66 people who died in Israeli strikes across the territory Thursday.

The U.N. children's agency said one victim was a one-year-old boy who according to his mother had uttered his first words only hours earlier.

Efforts to secure a 60-day halt in the 21-month war have dominated Netanyahu's talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

Indirect negotiations have been taking place between the two sides in Qatar, and the militants have agreed to free 10 of the 20 hostages still alive in captivity since the October 7, 2023 attack which sparked the war.

Sticking points include Hamas's demand for the free flow of aid into Gaza and Israel's military withdrawal from the territory. It also wants "real guarantees" on a lasting peace, the group said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said "progress has been made" but admitted in an interview with Austrian newspaper Die Presse that ironing out "all complex issues" would likely take "a few more days".

There was no agreement on the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for hostages, he told the newspaper.

He said that "initially, eight hostages are to be released, followed by two more on the 50th day" of the 60-day ceasefire. "Additionally, 18 bodies of hostages are to be handed over," he was quoted as saying.

Saar said a lasting ceasefire would be discussed but added: "There are still major differences, especially regarding the question of how Hamas will be prevented from controlling Gaza after the war."

He said Israel was ready to grant Hamas leaders safe passage into exile.

  'Fundamental conditions' 

Netanyahu, who is under domestic pressure to end the war as military casualties mount, said disarming and neutralising Hamas were "fundamental conditions" for Israel.

"If this can be achieved through negotiations, great," he said. "If it cannot be achieved through negotiations within 60 days, we will have to achieve it through other means, by using... the force of our heroic army."

Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim told AFP that it would not accept "the perpetuation of the occupation of our land" or Palestinians being herded into "isolated enclaves" in the densely populated territory.

The group was particularly opposed to Israeli control over Rafah, on the border with Egypt, and the so-called Morag Corridor between the southern city and Khan Yunis, he added.

Israel announced this year that the army was seizing large areas of Gaza to be incorporated into buffer zones cleared of their inhabitants.

Naim said the group also wanted to end the delivery of aid by a U.S. and Israel-backed group, a system which has seen scores of people killed while seeking food rations.

  Blood and screams

The Palestinian territory's civil defense agency said eight children were among 17 people killed in an Israeli strike outside a medical clinic in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza.

"The ground shook beneath our feet and everything around us turned into blood and deafening screams," said Yousef Al-Aydi, who was in the queue for nutritional supplements when he heard a drone approaching then a blast.

Rabih Torbay, the head of U.S. medical charity Project Hope which runs the facility, called it "a blatant violation of humanitarian law".

Israel's military said it had struck a Hamas militant in the city who had infiltrated Israel during the 2023 attack and that it "regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals".

Overall, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said at least 57,762 Palestinians, most of them civilians, have been killed since the start of the conflict.

A total of 251 hostages were seized in the attack. Forty-nine are still held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

