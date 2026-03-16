Israel announces Lebanon ground assault against Hezbollah

Israel announces Lebanon ground assault against Hezbollah

TEL AVIV
Israel announces Lebanon ground assault against Hezbollah

An Israeli army Humvee vehicle passes another army Jeep while patrolling the border with Lebanon in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel on March 15, 2026.

The Israeli military said on March 16 it had begun what it described as "limited ground operations" against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on March 2 when the Tehran-backed Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in U.S.-Israeli strikes.

Israel responded with air raids on its northern neighbor and troop incursions into border areas.

"In recent days, IDF troops from the 91st division have begun limited and targeted ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon, aimed at enhancing the forward defense area," the military said in a statement.

"This activity is part of broader defensive efforts to establish and strengthen a forward defensive posture, which includes the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure and the elimination of terrorists operating in the area, in order to remove threats and create an additional layer of security for residents of northern Israel," it said.

"Prior to the troops' entry into the area, the IDF conducted strikes using both artillery and the Israeli Air Force", it added.

The announcement echoes similar statements issued in 2024, when Israel and Hezbollah fought a major war in Lebanon, and in 2023, when the military launched a ground assault in Gaza in response to Hamas' attacks.

In a separate briefing to journalists, military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said Hezbollah had recently expanded its activities in southern Lebanon.

"We have identified Hezbollah is intending to expand their operations... and firing hundreds of rockets a day" toward Israel, he said.

"They have also sent hundreds of Radwan terrorists to the south [of Lebanon]," he said, referring to an elite unit within Hezbollah.

Shoshani said the ground operations were "limited in target against locations what we understand Hezbollah is posing a threat towards our civilians," he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lebanon says Israel strikes on central Beirut kill at least six

Lebanon says Israel strikes on central Beirut kill at least six
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