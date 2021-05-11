Israel resumes airstrikes on Gaza Strip

GAZA CITY

Israeli warplanes conducted new airstrikes in the blockaded Gaza Strip early on May 11. Warplanes continue to attack various parts of the territory, according to Anadolu Agency's correspondent in the region.

The warplanes struck the port area in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They also hit positions of Palestinian resistance groups in the western Gaza Strip.

A position of a Palestinian resistance group in northern Gaza was also struck. The resistance groups responded with rocket fire.

The number of those killed in attacks by Israeli forces on the Gaza Strip late on May 10 rose to 24 and the wounded to 103, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Casualties increased by three following the latest attack, it said.

The strike hit a house in the west of the Gaza Strip. One of the killed was a woman and another was a disabled person, an official from the Civil Defense teams told Anadolu Agency.

One of the nine children who were killed was a 10-year-old girl and the others were boys of various ages, the ministry said.

The Israeli army announced the launch of Operation Guardian of the Walls late on May 10 against the Gaza Strip. It also announced that an air attack was carried out on the Gaza Strip and many rockets were fired from Gaza into southern Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel decided early on May 11 to close the Karem Abu Salem crossing, Gaza’s main commercial trade route, to all entries except humanitarian aid and fuel oil.

Following security consultations, the decision was taken to close the crossing between Israel and Gaza immediately until a second order is issued, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) affiliated with the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement.

There are concerns that the closure of Gaza’s main commercial trade route will cause serious humanitarian problems in Gaza, where more than 2 million people have been under blockade for 14 years.

Also, on May 10, Israel announced that it had closed off the Beit Hanoun border crossing in the northern Gaza Strip until further notice.

Over 280 Palestinians injured in Al-Aqsa raid

More than 280 people were injured on May 10 evening when Israeli police stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and attacked Palestinian worshippers soon after the Maghrib (sunset) prayer.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent said 281 people were injured in the attack.

The Israeli police used plastic bullets and stun grenades in the Haram al-Sharif, it said, adding 161 of the injured were taken to hospitals. The number of injured in the attacks since early Monday rose to 612, with 411 of them treated at hospitals.

Some of the Israeli police withdrew from the Haram al-Sharif and all of the wounded were evacuated from Al-Aqsa Mosque, Firas al-Dibs, a spokesman for the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, said in a statement. Also, the Israeli police attacked worshippers at the Haram al-Sharif, al-Dibs told Anadolu Agency.

The police intervened with plastic bullets and stun grenades in a dispute between young Palestinians and Israeli police in front of Al-Aqsa’s Al-Maghariba Gate, he said.

During the attack, a fire broke out and spread to a tree in the Haram al-Sharif, Dibs said, adding it was extinguished by the fire brigade. The attack continued for a long time, he added.

Young Palestinians set up small barricades inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, located in the Old City of Jerusalem, and hung Palestinian flags.