Israel launches new spy satellite to expand surveillance across Middle East

JERUSALEM

Israel has launched a new military reconnaissance satellite as part of efforts to expand its surveillance capabilities across the Middle East, including in Iran and Yemen.

The Defense Ministry said on Sept. 3 the satellite was placed into orbit late Sept. 2 aboard a Shavit rocket from central Israel under the country’s military space program.

Equipped with advanced radar technology, the satellite will provide round-the-clock, all-weather observation. Officials said the launch is part of a broader plan to deploy a constellation of small satellites capable of detecting missile launches and monitoring nuclear and weapons development activities in the region.

The new launch follows a long-running series of Israeli spy satellites, described as the backbone of the country’s military space intelligence. The last in the program, Ofek 13, was launched in March 2023, while a civilian communications satellite, Doror 1, went into orbit last month.

The launch comes amid rising regional tension over Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, where more than 63,700 people have been killed since October 2023.

In June, Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, targeting military, nuclear, and civilian sites as well as senior military commanders and nuclear scientists

Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes, while the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites. The 12-day conflict came to a halt under a U.S.-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

Israel also launched airstrikes in Yemen in retaliation for Houthi missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets over Tel Aviv’s assault on Gaza.