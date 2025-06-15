At least 9 injured in Israel after fresh Iranian missile strike

TEHRAN

Smoke billows from a site in the city of Haifa following a fresh barrage of Iranian missiles on June 15, 2025.

At least nine people were injured in northern and southern Israel following a fresh wave of Iranian missile attacks, Israeli authorities said Sunday.

According to Israel’s National Emergency Service, Magen David Adom, seven people were wounded in the northern city of Haifa, while two others were injured in the south.

Separately, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported a total of eight injuries from the latest missile strikes.

The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said the attack sparked multiple fires in Haifa, including in two buildings, and added that blazes were also reported in southern Israel.

Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, on Friday, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes within hours.

Israeli authorities said that at least 13 people were killed and more than 370 others injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.

Iranian Health Ministry said that 128 people were killed and 900 others were injured since the Israeli attacks started on Friday.

Trump vetoed Israeli plan to kill Khamanei

U.S. President Donald Trump vetoed an Israeli plan to assassinate Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a senior U.S. official told AFP.

"We found out that the Israelis had plans to hit Iran's supreme leader. President Trump was against it and we told the Israelis not to," said the U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Earlier Sunday, Netanyahu slammed Iran for allegedly targeting civilian areas.

"Iran will pay a very heavy price for the premeditated murder of civilians, women and children," Netanyahu said during a visit to the site of a missile strike on a residential building in the coastal city of Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv.

The remarks came hours came after Iranian missile fire targeting Israel killed at least 10 people overnight, according to authorities, pushing the death toll up to 13 since Iran began its retaliatory strikes Friday, with 380 reported injured.

Israel 'got' Iran intelligence chief

Netanyahu strongly suggested that Israel has killed Iran's intelligence chief Mohammad Kazemi in an aerial attack, as the arch-foes ramp up their conflict.

"Moments ago, we also got the chief intelligence officer and his deputy in Tehran," Netanyahu told Fox News in an interview from an undisclosed location in Israel, adding "our brave pilots are over the skies of Tehran, and we're targeting military sites, nuclear sites."

Iranian media, citing the health ministry, meanwhile reported at least 128 killed in Israeli attacks from Friday to Saturday, including women and children, with 900 more reported injured.

Israel's military said its air force struck Mashhad airport in Iran's northeast on Sunday, the latest move in what it calls an offensive against the Islamic republic's military and nuclear sites.

"A short while ago, the IAF (Israeli Air Force) struck an Iranian aerial refuelling aircraft at Mashhad airport in eastern Iran, approximately 2,300 kilometers (1,430) from Israel", adding it was "the longest-range strike conducted since the beginning of the operation" that began Friday.

Mashhad is home to the Imam Reza shrine, the holiest site in Iran for Shiite Muslims.

'Make a deal'

In Tehran, a heavy cloud of smoke hung above the city after Israeli aircraft hit two fuel depots. Local media later reported an Israeli strike hit the police headquarters in the city centre.

The Israeli military said its air force had targeted "more than 80" positions in Tehran overnight.

Trump said Washington "had nothing to do" with Israel's intense bombardment campaign that was launched early Friday, hitting key military and nuclear sites as well as residential areas.

But Trump also threatened to launch "the full strength and might" of the U.S. military if Iran attacks American interests, later urging the two foes to "make a deal".

Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi nonetheless said that Tehran had "solid proof" that U.S. forces had supported Israel in its attacks.

Israeli police said six people were killed and at least 180 injured at the site of an overnight missile strike in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv on Israel's Mediterranean coast.

First responders wearing helmets and headlamps picked through the bombed-out building as dawn broke.

"There was an explosion and I thought the whole house had collapsed," said Bat Yam resident Shahar Ben Zion.

"It was a miracle we survived."

In northern Israel, rescuers and medics said a strike late Saturday destroyed a three-storey building in the town of Tamra, killing four women.

'Red line'

In Iran's capital early Sunday, AFP journalists heard a series of blasts.

The head of Tehran's traffic police Ahmad Karami told IRNA news agency "heavy traffic was reported at the capital's exit points".

Israel said its forces had struck the defence ministry headquarters in Tehran, where Iranian news agency Tasnim reported damage.

The Israeli military also said it had struck nuclear sites, including the secretive Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), fuel tankers and other targets.

The Iranian oil ministry said Israel targeted two fuel depots in the Tehran area.

An AFP journalist saw a depot at Shahran, northwest of the capital, on fire.

Iranian media later said that police had arrested two suspects over alleged links to Israel's Mossad spy agency.

On Sunday, the Israeli military warned Iranians to evacuate areas near weapons facilities nationwide.

"The Zionist regime crossed a new red line in international law" by "attacking nuclear facilities", Araghchi told foreign diplomats, according to state TV.

"If the aggression stops, naturally our responses will also stop," he added.

'More fiercely'

Araghchi also condemned on Sunday Israel's attack a day earlier on a major gas facility operating at South Pars, the world's largest known gas reserve located off of Iran's southern Bushehr province.

Iran scrapped nuclear talks with the U.S. planned for Sunday, saying it was "meaningless" to negotiate while under fire.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Sunday they had struck sites used by Israeli warplanes for refuelling.

The Guards in a statement vowed to respond "more fiercely and more broadly" if Israel keeps up its deadly campaign.

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels also said they had launched several missiles at Israel in attacks that were "coordinated with the operations carried out by the Iranian military".