Israel cannot establish security by killing women, children: Erdoğan

Israel cannot establish security by killing women, children: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Israel cannot establish security by killing women, children: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Israel cannot establish security by killing children and women, or by bombing hospitals, schools, mosques and churches in Gaza.

In a message he posted on his social media account, the president said Israel has been acting like a terrorist group rather than a state, with the contribution of outside actors, as he noted that attacks against Gaza will only bring more pain, death and tears.

Erdoğan also called on all countries and international institutions to support efforts to establish a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.

"We believe that by setting up new mechanisms to guarantee the safety of all living in these lands, our region will achieve lasting stability," he said, as he urged Israel to immediately halt attacks against civilians and its operations, which have also reached the level of genocide.

Erdoğan reiterated that Türkiye is ready to undertake responsibility to stop the ongoing violence and prevent further humanitarian tragedy in Palestine.

Gaza violence, Hamas,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() India launches key test for manned orbital mission

India launches key test for manned orbital mission
LATEST NEWS

  1. India launches key test for manned orbital mission

    India launches key test for manned orbital mission

  2. Donald Trump is dominating the GOP primary: Defendant

    Donald Trump is dominating the GOP primary: Defendant

  3. Israel cannot establish security by killing women, children: Erdoğan

    Israel cannot establish security by killing women, children: Erdoğan

  4. Türkiye in contact with all sides in Gaza crisis: Fidan

    Türkiye in contact with all sides in Gaza crisis: Fidan

  5. Aid starts moving into Gaza after 2 weeks of war

    Aid starts moving into Gaza after 2 weeks of war
Recommended
Türkiye in contact with all sides in Gaza crisis: Fidan

Türkiye in contact with all sides in Gaza crisis: Fidan
Minor quakes trigger landslides in Black Sea region: Expert

Minor quakes trigger landslides in Black Sea region: Expert
Türkiye saw excessive number of doctor visits last year

Türkiye saw excessive number of doctor visits last year
Ministry levies hefty fines for deceptive ads, price hikes

Ministry levies hefty fines for deceptive ads, price hikes
Senior police officer arrested in ex-nationalist head’s murder

Senior police officer arrested in ex-nationalist head’s murder
Özel confident of victory in CHP leadership race

Özel confident of victory in CHP leadership race
WORLD India launches key test for manned orbital mission

India launches key test for manned orbital mission

India on Saturday successfully launched the first unmanned trial run of its upcoming crewed orbital mission, in the latest milestone for its spacefaring ambitions.
ECONOMY US inflation is still too high, says Fed chair

US inflation is 'still too high,' says Fed chair

U.S. inflation is "still too high" despite a recent slowdown, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Oct. 19, leaving the door open for a new interest rate hike.
SPORTS Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

The Turkish Volleyball Federation has sent a warning to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) as it conveyed an “impression of being a sponsor" of the women's national team by incorporating both their emblem and the federation's logo side by side in the photo shared on social media to celebrate the European Championship victory.